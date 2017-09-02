World Cup: Super Eagles Maul Cameroon

Nigeria’s Super Eagles walloped neighbours Cameroon Lions 4-0 to register a decisive win in their bid for qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Two of the goals were scored in the first half, while the other two were scored in the second half.

Odion Ighalo opened scoring in the 29th minute. Captain Mikel Obi added the second goal two minutes before the break. Victor Moses curled in the third goal outside of the box in the 56th minute and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho extended the score line on 77th minute later.

Nigeria now lead their group B with nine points. Cameroon have two points. Algeria and Zambia have one point each.