Top Nigerian Business Leaders Meet U.S. Congressional Delegation

The top business executives met with the delegation from the United States congress at the residence of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.

The delegation led by Senator Christopher Coons is in Nigeria to meet with top officials in government and senior Nigerian business executives, where trade and investment relations and other issues will feature prominently in their discussions.

The delegation had met with the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa on Monday where talks focused on defence cooperation, trade relations and other issues of mutual benefit to both countries.

They are also expected to participate in an American Business Council Roundtable and conclude with a reception featuring alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative.

Among other issues of particular interest to the U.S. officials is the fight against Boko Haram and the humanitarian situation in the Northeast of Nigeria.

The Nigerian business leaders warmly welcomed the delegation while thanking America for her business, security and humanitarian interests in Nigeria.

Uzochukwu and other business executives at a dinner in honour of the delegation solicited for improved U.S support to tackle the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria.

The visiting congressional delegation comprised Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan); Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado); Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware); Representative Terri Sewell (D-Alabama); Representative Charlie Dent (R-Pennsylvania); Representative Barbara Lee (D-California); and Representative Frederica Wilson (D-Florida).