Workers’ forum faults FG over allowance increase amid unpaid arrears

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Workers’ Forum criticises FG for announcing new allowances amid unpaid arrears

Calls for prioritisation of wage award and promotion arrears

Raises concerns over implementation of peculiar allowance

Urges economic reforms and cost-of-living support

Main Story

The Federal Workers Forum has criticised the Federal Government for announcing an increase in civil service allowances without first clearing outstanding arrears owed to workers.

National Coordinator of the Forum, Mr Andrew Emelieze, said the move was ill-timed and failed to address the immediate financial concerns of federal employees.

“We expected the government to clear the backlog of arrears before introducing new allowances. Doing so would have given workers a sense of inclusion and fairness,” he said.

According to Emelieze, key outstanding obligations include promotional arrears, two months of unpaid wage awards, and Duty Tour Allowances (DTAs).

He also dismissed the renewed focus on the peculiar allowance as a recycled policy, noting that it had been partially implemented under the administration of Muhammadu Buhari but later discontinued.

Emelieze argued that the 40 per cent peculiar allowance should have been fully implemented following the enactment of the new minimum wage law in July 2021, raising concerns over unpaid arrears tied to the policy.

“Failure to address these arrears undermines the welfare of workers and weakens ongoing advocacy efforts by labour groups,” he added.

While acknowledging the government’s proposed mortgage scheme for workers, he questioned its accessibility, citing stringent requirements such as proof of land ownership and construction progress.

“A housing loan scheme must be structured to cover land acquisition, title documentation, and full construction. Otherwise, it will not serve its purpose,” he said.

The Forum also called for broader economic reforms to strengthen the naira and reduce inflationary pressures, alongside the introduction of a cost-of-living allowance.

Emelieze further urged President Bola Tinubu to convene a nationwide town hall meeting with civil servants across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to facilitate direct engagement.

What’s Being Said

The Forum maintains that without clearing existing arrears and addressing structural economic challenges, new policy announcements risk losing credibility among workers.

What’s Next

Pressure is expected to mount on the Federal Government to reconcile outstanding payments while implementing newly announced welfare measures, as labour groups continue negotiations.