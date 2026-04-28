Senate passes port economic regulatory agency bill, receives NHRC nominees list

Key points

Senate passes Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill after fresh legislative review.

Lawmakers also approve three key agricultural bills to boost food security.

President forwards 15 nominees for National Human Rights Commission, awaiting confirmation.

Main story

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday passed the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill, 2026, following a comprehensive legislative review and amendment process during plenary in Abuja.

The passage followed a motion moved by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and seconded by Minority Leader, Abba Moro.

Prior to its reconsideration, lawmakers rescinded an earlier version of the bill that had been passed and transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent. The decision came after the Ministry of Justice identified critical issues requiring legislative correction.

According to Bamidele, a joint technical committee comprising members of the Senate, House of Representatives, and legal drafting experts was constituted to address the identified gaps and recommend revisions.

Relying on relevant provisions of the Senate Standing Orders, the chamber revisited the bill, recommitted it to the Committee of the Whole, and subsequently passed it clause by clause after extensive deliberation.

The issues

The need for a robust regulatory framework in Nigeria’s port sector has been a longstanding concern, with stakeholders calling for improved efficiency, transparency, and economic oversight.

The initial flaws identified in the earlier version of the bill underscore the importance of thorough legislative scrutiny, particularly for policies with significant economic implications.

In addition, the passage of agriculture-related bills highlights ongoing efforts to address food security challenges through institutional reforms.

What’s being said

Lawmakers emphasised that the revised bill would strengthen regulatory oversight in the port sector, enhance operational efficiency, and support economic growth.

In a related development, the Senate also passed three agriculture-focused bills: the National Food Reserve Agency (Establishment) Bill 2026, the National Cassava Policy Coordination Council Bill, and the National Rice Development Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2026.

The bills were adopted following the presentation of a report by the Senate Committee on Agricultural Production, Services and Rural Development, chaired by Saliu Mustapha.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has forwarded a list of 15 nominees for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), with Salamatu Suleiman named as chairperson.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the nominations to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for screening and confirmation.

What’s next

The Senate committee is expected to review the NHRC nominees and submit its report within two weeks for confirmation.

Following its passage, the Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill will be transmitted to the President for assent, while implementation frameworks for the newly passed agricultural bills are expected to be developed.

Bottom line

The Senate’s actions signal a push to strengthen regulatory institutions across key sectors, from maritime governance to agriculture and human rights, as Nigeria seeks to improve economic management, food security, and institutional accountability.