Federal Government commits N1.3 trillion to South-East infrastructure

Key points

The Federal Government has committed over N1.3 trillion to strategic road and bridge infrastructure projects across the South-East region.

High-level economic details were disclosed on Tuesday during the Grand Finale of the South-East Venture Capital Programme in Enugu.

Industrial transport blueprints include the Second Niger Bridge Access Road, Enugu-Onitsha Corridor, and a priority rail corridor.

Financial tracking confirmed the Development Bank of Nigeria has deployed over N130 billion to support about 86,000 regional MSMEs.

Venture capital operators announced that the startup initiative will evolve into an independently managed $50 million blended finance platform.

Main Story

The Federal Government says it has committed over N1.3 trillion to strategic road and bridge infrastructure projects across the South-East region to drive economic growth and regional integration.

Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, disclosed this on Tuesday during the Grand Finale of the South-East Venture Capital Programme (SEVCP) organised by the South East Development Commission (SEDC) in Enugu.

Oyedele said the administration was investing heavily in critical infrastructure to unlock enterprise and attract investments to the region.

To evaluate intermediate structural progress, public finance authorities are running direct parallel funding lines alongside capital investments into the transport grid.

Oyedele stated that in spite of global economic uncertainties, Nigeria recorded a 3.89 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of 2026.

He attributed the growth to ongoing economic reforms, improved fiscal sustainability, infrastructure renewal and deliberate efforts to unlock private capital, listing active interventions by CreditCorp and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to improve capital access.

Furthermore, regional transformation commissions have initiated specialized corporate financing models to permanently shift startups away from standard state handouts.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the SEDC, Mr Mark Okoye, said the venture capital initiative was conceived as part of the commission’s broader roadmap for regional economic transformation.

Okoye explained that the initiative would evolve into a $50 million dollar blended finance platform managed independently through the South-East Investment Company to provide equity financing rather than grants.

The Issues

Accelerating the construction of massive transport corridors including the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and the Enugu-Abakaliki Dualisation project.

Overcoming the acute lack of access to patient capital that prevents emerging African businesses and ideas from scaling into successful enterprises.

Transitioning regional startup support models from short-term grants to sustainable equity financing and growth capital.

What’s Being Said

Defining the core structural objectives of the ongoing venture capital selection framework, Finance Minister Mr Taiwo Oyedele explained: “They are designed to create a new development model, one that moves from grants to growth capital, from dependence to enterprise, and from consumption to value creation,”

Outlining the broader microeconomic goals of current national fiscal modifications, Oyedele stated: “We are building an economy that is more diversified, more productive, more competitive and better positioned to absorb external shocks,”

Reaffirming the country’s welcoming posture toward international commercial organizations, he assured investors of “policy consistency, investor protection, fiscal reforms and transparent governance.”

Speaking on behalf of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, “described the venture capital programme as a strategic economic intervention aimed at repositioning the South-East within the global innovation economy.”

Explaining the economic philosophy of the Enugu State Government, Onyia noted that the administration “prioritised private enterprise, innovation, industrialisation and strategic investment partnerships.”

What’s Next

The South-East Investment Company will take over the independent management of the upcoming $50 million blended finance platform.

Project engineers will advance construction work across the listed rail corridors linking Onitsha, Owerri, Aba, and Ikot Ekpene.

The 30 successful startups selected from the SEVCP boot camp will begin receiving equity financing to scale their operations.

Bottom Line

To unlock enterprise and attract private capital, the Federal Government has committed over N1.3 trillion to key South-East infrastructure projects alongside N130 billion in MSME funding, while the SEDC prepares to launch a $50 million equity-based blended finance platform to help regional startups transition from grants to growth capital.