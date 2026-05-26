Atiku Abubakar wins ADC presidential primary in Yobe state

Key points

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in Yobe State with 44,841 votes.

Rotimi Amaechi polled 300 votes, while Mohamed Hayatudeen secured 365 votes in the exercise.

The primary was described as peaceful, with stakeholders commending party members and security agencies for a smooth process.

Main story

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary held in Yobe State, securing 44,841 votes in a decisive victory over his closest rivals.

The result was announced in Damaturu on Monday by the Chairperson of the electoral committee, Hajiya Ma’am Kyari, who declared Atiku winner after polling the highest number of valid votes cast.

According to the official results, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, received 300 votes, while Mohamed Hayatudeen secured 365 votes in the contest.

Kyari said the exercise was conducted peacefully and in line with the party’s electoral guidelines, noting that the process reflected strong participation across the state.

“Having scored the highest number of valid votes cast, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is hereby declared winner of the ADC presidential primary election in Yobe State,” she announced.

She commended party members, officials and security agencies for ensuring a smooth and orderly process throughout the exercise.

In his remarks, the ADC governorship candidate in Yobe State, Kassim Geidam, described the primary as peaceful and successful, noting strong participation across Zones A, B and C of the state.

Geidam praised party executives, security agencies and traditional rulers for their roles in maintaining order, while also commending journalists for professional coverage of the exercise.

The issues

The outcome highlights ongoing efforts by political parties to consolidate internal structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It also reflects the continuing influence of national political figures like Atiku Abubakar in shaping party dynamics at state-level primaries.

However, questions often arise around internal party cohesion and how state-level results translate into national convention outcomes.

What’s being said

Electoral officials described the process as transparent, peaceful and compliant with party guidelines.

Party stakeholders praised the level of participation and cooperation among members across the state.

Observers note that Atiku’s overwhelming margin underscores his continued political strength within party structures.

What’s next

Attention is expected to shift to the national stage of the ADC presidential selection process, where final validation or broader party endorsement may be required.

Party leadership is also expected to intensify consultations as it works toward building a competitive national ticket ahead of 2027.

Further political alignments and coalition negotiations may follow as opposition parties reposition for the general election.

Bottom line

Atiku Abubakar’s landslide victory in the ADC Yobe presidential primary reinforces his continued relevance in Nigeria’s presidential politics, even as parties prepare for broader national contests ahead of 2027.