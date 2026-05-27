Perennial flooding ravaging Ogidi community poses serious existential challenge, says youth president

Keypoints

The Ogidi Community in Idemili North LGA of Anambra has staged a peaceful protest to draw governments’ attention to perennial flooding.

Community stakeholders described the flood phenomenon as severe and threatening to livelihoods, property, and public safety.

Traditional leaders expressed deep worry over the continued flooding of major roads and markets within the local area.

Youth representatives appealed to all levels of government to find a lasting solution to the recurring humanitarian disaster.

Structural destruction caused by the persistent waters has ruined local farmlands, economic trees, and ongoing business operations.

Main Story

The Ogidi Community in Idemili North LGA of Anambra, on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest to draw governments’ attention to the perennial flooding ravaging the community.

The protesters, including youths, community leaders and other stakeholders, described the phenomenon as severe and threatening livelihoods, property and public safety.

They carried placards with different inscriptions, such as “FG, Soludo, save us”, “Save our children from flooding”, ”Gov. Soludo, pls, save us from drowning”, ”Ogidi is drowning”, among others.

To evaluate intermediate structural damage, the combination of sub-surface drainage failure and torrential seasonal rains has consistently paralyzed the community’s critical trading hubs.

Addressing newsmen in his palace at the end of the exercise, the Traditional Ruler of the community, Igwe Alexander Onyido, expressed worry over the continued flooding of major roads and markets in the community.

Onyido said the persistent menace had continued to disrupt commercial activities, displaced residents and created mobility challenges and economic setback for the people.

Furthermore, regional safety groups have warned that the aquatic disaster is severely impacting the development of vulnerable demographics.

The President of Ogidi Youths, Mr Chris Obi-Okafor, who led the protesters, said that the disaster posed serious existential challenge to the community.

He described the recurring menace as a serious humanitarian challenge confronting the community, noting that public infrastructure is being degraded and school access remains completely cut off during peak wet seasons.

The Issues

Protecting local businesses, markets, and commercial activities from constant water disruption and collapse.

Restoring sub-national roads that become completely submerged and impassable whenever it rains.

Safeguarding children’s education and basic developmental access during the disruptive rainy season.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the macro-level impact of the recurring disaster on the community’s survival, the President of Ogidi Youths, Mr Chris Obi-Okafor, “described the recurring menace as “a serious humanitarian challenge confronting the community”.”

Detailing the precise destruction of local agricultural assets and small commerce, he noted: “According to him, farmlands and economic trees have been destroyed, while businesses are collapsing due to the persistent flooding.”

Explaining the severe mobility constraints that isolate the population during wet weather, Obi-Okafor stated: “Movement within the community has become difficult because many roads are always submerged whenever it rained.”

Warning about the long-term societal fallout resulting from ongoing academic disruptions, he added: “The education of our children is also being disrupted because many cannot go to school during the rainy season.”

Connecting current infrastructure failures directly to long-term demographic stagnation, he maintained: “This situation poses a serious threat to the future development of our community,”

What’s Next

Igwe Alexander Onyido will advance official high-level engagements with the Anambra State Government to demand immediate civil engineering interventions.

Youth associations and community leaders will monitor local weather patterns to coordinate safety protocols for residents during incoming rainstorms.

Education stakeholders within the community will look to establish temporary alternative access plans to ensure children can continue schooling during the wet months.

Bottom Line

Protesting with placards pleading for help from Governor Soludo and the federal government, the people of Ogidi have demanded urgent engineering interventions to remedy persistent flooding that has submerged roads, ruined farmlands, collapsed businesses, and disrupted children’s education.