Confirmatory testing mandated for recent non-destructive tests following heavy rainfall, says Lagos State

Keypoints

The Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency has mandated confirmatory testing for all non-destructive tests conducted on May 25 and 26.

Directives were issued on Tuesday in Lagos by the General Manager of LSMTL, Mrs Olayinka Abdul.

Technical parameters indicate that rainfall and moisture infiltration significantly affect the accuracy of test readings.

Policy guidelines require all affected accredited laboratories and consultants to revalidate their results.

Operational conditions dictate that tests conducted on days with two or more consecutive days of rain must be repeated.

Main Story

The Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency has mandated confirmatory testing for all non-destructive tests conducted on May 25 and 26 following heavy rainfall that might have affected test accuracy.

The General Manager of LSMTL, Mrs Olayinka Abdul, gave the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos. Abdul said the directive was necessary to ensure accuracy of test results and maintain safety standards in the construction sector.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, engineering supervisors have highlighted how wet microclimates alter the physical properties of building elements during evaluation.

She said that rainfall and moisture infiltration could significantly affect the reliability of test readings, particularly Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity (UPV) tests and Rebound Hammer tests.

Abdul said that rainfall and moisture infiltration could also affect moisture-sensitive electrical measurements, in-situ concrete assessments, and other related non-destructive testing procedures.

Furthermore, regulatory enforcement boards have restructured field documentation protocols to account for environmental variables.

According to her, all accredited laboratories, consultants and relevant stakeholders affected by the directive are required to revalidate test results obtained during the affected period.

She said laboratories and field personnel must clearly indicate prevailing weather conditions on field data sheets and final reports, and conduct repeat or confirmatory tests under dry surface conditions where practicable.

The Issues

Mitigating moisture infiltration that compromises the structural reliability of concrete assessments.

Enforcing strict quality compliance among accredited laboratories and field personnel during the wet season.

Ensuring the accuracy and engineering integrity of building materials to prevent future public safety crises.

What’s Being Said

Explaining the core motivation behind repeating weather-affected procedures, LSMTL General Manager Mrs Olayinka Abdul noted: “This practice is necessary to ensure professionalism, accuracy and the integrity of all test results,”

Outlining the wider regulatory scope of the emergency intervention, she said “that the directive was issued in the interest of public safety, structural integrity and regulatory compliance”.

Appealing to professional engineering bodies to protect real estate assets, she “urged all stakeholders in the construction industry to comply fully with the directive to guarantee the quality and safety of building projects in the state”.

Detailing the precise environmental triggers that invalidate ongoing site surveys, Abdul “emphasised that any non-destructive test conducted during the rainy season on days with two or more consecutive days of rainfall must be repeated”.

Reminding service providers of their institutional obligations under standard operating frameworks, the general manager “added that stakeholders must ensure strict compliance with applicable international standards”.

What’s Next

Field personnel will begin updating their field data sheets to clearly indicate the prevailing weather conditions during structural assessments.

Affected laboratories and consultants will perform repeat non-destructive tests under dry surface conditions.

LSMTL inspectors will audit recent building site reports to verify that all test results from May 25 and 26 have been revalidated.

Bottom Line

To prevent compromised readings caused by rainfall and moisture infiltration on UPV and Rebound Hammer tests, the LSMTL has ordered all accredited laboratories to revalidate and repeat any non-destructive tests conducted on May 25 and 26, establishing a mandatory rule to redo assessments whenever it rains for two or more consecutive days.