FG declares Eid-el-Kabir holidays, rolls out nationwide security deployments amid terror alerts

Key points

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays for Eid-el-Kabir.

Security agencies nationwide have intensified deployments following intelligence warnings of possible terrorist attacks during the festive period.

Military, police, NSCDC and FRSC units have activated multi-layered security operations across states, highways and public gathering points.

Main story

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, even as security agencies across the country intensify surveillance and operational deployments in response to intelligence alerts of possible terror-related threats during the festive period.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani.

The Minister urged Nigerians to use the period for prayers, sober reflection and renewed commitment to peace, security and national unity, noting the spiritual significance of Eid-el-Kabir to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world.

“The Federal Government urges all Nigerians to use this period for prayer and sober reflection, asking for divine guidance upon the country as it continues its pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity for every citizen,” the statement read.

However, the holiday declaration came amid heightened national security alerts, with military and paramilitary agencies stepping up preventive measures against potential attacks by terrorist groups during the celebrations.

The Headquarters of the Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation Hadin Kai, warned that remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP could attempt isolated attacks on civilian targets using suicide bombers and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), particularly in crowded locations.

In a statement by its Media Information Officer, Sani Uba, the military said troops had been placed on high alert and forward-deployed to vulnerable areas across the theatre of operations.

The Command said surveillance, patrols and intelligence operations had been intensified in collaboration with sister agencies, the Civilian Joint Task Force and local vigilante groups.

It reassured residents that comprehensive countermeasures were already in place to ensure peaceful celebrations, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or objects.

State-level security deployments

Across the country, state commands of the police, NSCDC and FRSC rolled out extensive security arrangements to safeguard lives and property during the festive period.

In Bauchi State, the Police Command deployed personnel to Eid prayer grounds, highways, recreational centres and other public locations, while warning criminals against disrupting public peace.

In Sokoto State, the police issued a security advisory restricting unapproved gatherings and warning residents to comply with safety measures. The Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Shaffa, said officers had intensified patrols and intelligence surveillance across critical locations.

In Kogi State, the Police Command deployed 485 personnel drawn from specialised units including the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to ensure a peaceful celebration.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the NSCDC deployed 4,000 personnel, including specialised units such as the Female Strike Force and Crack Sq uad, to secure Eid grounds, markets and critical infrastructure. The FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said undercover CBRN-E units were also activated to detect possible explosive threats.

Similarly, the Kano NSCDC Command deployed 3,250 personnel, while Gombe deployed 720 officers to ensure law and order before, during and after the celebrations.

In Kwara State, the NSCDC deployed 2,480 operatives, while the FRSC deployed 950 personnel and operational vehicles to reduce road crashes and enforce traffic safety.

The Kano FRSC Command also deployed 1,889 personnel for a week-long special patrol operation aimed at preventing road crashes and easing traffic congestion during the Sallah period.

The issues

Nigeria continues to face persistent security challenges, particularly in the North-East, where insurgent remnants still pose asymmetric threats despite ongoing military operations.

The combination of intelligence warnings and large public gatherings during religious festivities increases the security burden on agencies nationwide.

At the same time, authorities are working to balance public safety with citizens’ freedom to observe religious celebrations peacefully.

What’s being said

Security agencies maintain that proactive intelligence gathering, troop deployment and inter-agency collaboration have significantly reduced the likelihood of successful attacks.

Officials across commands urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, avoid panic, and promptly report suspicious activities.

Government officials also emphasized the importance of unity, prayer and peaceful coexistence during the Eid period.

What’s next

Security operations will remain active throughout the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, with patrols, surveillance and emergency response teams on standby nationwide.

Authorities are expected to continue real-time monitoring of high-risk locations, including prayer grounds, highways, markets and transport hubs.

Post-festive security assessments are also expected to guide future operational planning and intelligence coordination.

Bottom line

While the Federal Government has declared public holidays to enable nationwide Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, Nigeria’s security agencies remain on high alert amid credible threat warnings. The extensive deployments reflect ongoing efforts to ensure that citizens observe the festivities in safety despite persistent security challenges.