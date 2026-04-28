Pediatrician calls for swift rollout after WHO prequalifies first malaria treatment for newborns

Keypoints

Dr. Onah Chidiebere, a neonatal specialist, is advocating for immediate access and specialized training following the WHO’s prequalification of the first malaria treatment for infants under five kilograms.

The breakthrough drug, a specific formulation of artemether-lumefantrine, was announced by the WHO on April 24, 2026.

Previously, infants weighing between two and five kilograms were often treated with medicines designed for older children, leading to risks of toxicity and dosing errors.

The expert warned that scientific milestones must be supported by “deliberate policies” to ensure the drug reaches vulnerable populations in countries like Nigeria.

Chidiebere emphasized that newborns are a high-risk group due to immature immune systems and historical exclusion from clinical trials.

Main Story

A major gap in global pediatrics has finally been bridged, but experts warn that the real work begins now.

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, Lagos-based pediatrician Dr. Onah Chidiebere hailed the WHO’s prequalification of a new artemether-lumefantrine formulation, the first antimalarial specifically designed for newborns and infants weighing as little as two kilograms.

For years, medical professionals were forced to adapt older children’s medications for fragile infants, a practice that carried significant risks of over-dosing or harmful side effects.

Dr. Chidiebere noted that while the scientific achievement is historic, its impact on neonatal mortality depends on how quickly it is integrated into national health systems.

He called for an immediate update to clinical guidelines and intensive training for health workers, especially those in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

Because malaria can progress with devastating speed in infants, the goal is to move this treatment from global approval to local clinic shelves before the next peak malaria season.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the dosing-accuracy gap; while the new medicine solves the formulation problem, health workers must be retrained to move away from the “improvised” methods they have used for decades. Authorities must solve the problem of procurement-delays, as prequalification does not automatically mean the drug is available in rural Nigerian hospitals. Furthermore, there is a diagnosis-complexity risk; malaria in newborns is often difficult to detect because symptoms can mimic other neonatal infections. To succeed, the Ministry of Health must pair the rollout of this drug with improved diagnostic tools specifically validated for use in infants under five kilograms.

What’s Being Said

“The breakthrough must be matched with deliberate policies to ensure availability and correct usage,” stated Dr. Onah Chidiebere.

Chidiebere warned that without a structured rollout, “longstanding treatment gaps… might persist in spite of the scientific milestone.”

What’s Next

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) is expected to review the WHO prequalification and begin the process of updating national treatment guidelines.

Pharmaceutical distributors are anticipated to begin importing the new formulation once the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) gives final local clearance.

Training sessions for pediatric nurses and community health workers are likely to be organized to ensure they understand the specific dosing for the 2kg–5kg weight bracket.

Research institutions may begin observational studies to track the real-world efficacy and safety of the new drug among Nigerian newborns in diverse clinical settings.

Bottom Line

The arrival of a malaria treatment specifically for newborns is a “scientific milestone” that could save thousands of lives. However, as Dr. Chidiebere points out, a drug that stays in a warehouse is as ineffective as no drug at all; Nigeria must now turn this global breakthrough into a local reality.