Women Affairs Minister Seeks Upward Review of ₦134.2bn 2026 Budget

KEY POINTS:

Minister calls for increased 2026 budget allocation to address women’s challenges.

Senate raises concern over poor release of funds for the ministry’s 2025 budget.

Only a fraction of appropriated 2025 capital and overhead funds was released.

MAIN STORY

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has called for an upward review of the N134.2 billion proposed for the ministry in the 2026 fiscal year.

She requested the ministry’s budget defence before the Senate Committee on Women Affairs at the National Assembly.

The minister said the proposed increase was necessary to enable the ministry to effectively address the multifaceted challenges facing women nationwide.

She explained that the 2026 budget proposal comprises N2.1 billion for personnel costs, N131.2 billion for capital expenditure, and N810.9 million for overhead costs.

THE ISSUES

The request drew immediate concerns from lawmakers over poor fund releases for the ministry’s 2025 budget.

The minister disclosed that out of N89.8 billion appropriated for capital projects in 2025, only N394 million was released in December and remained unutilised.

Similarly, only N471 million was released from the N2.8 billion approved for overhead expenditure during the year.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Ireti Kingibe, said while lawmakers were not opposed to increasing the ministry’s 2026 allocation, the issue of poor budget releases must first be addressed.

She described the pattern of fund disbursement as worrisome, noting that implementation gaps undermine the ministry’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasised that improved funding is critical to strengthening programmes targeted at women empowerment, social protection, and national development.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Senate is expected to engage the executive on addressing budget implementation challenges, particularly timely and adequate releases for social development ministries.

Further deliberations will determine whether the proposed upward review for 2026 will be approved.

BOTTOM LINE

While the minister seeks higher funding to tackle pressing women-related challenges, lawmakers insist that resolving persistent budget release shortfalls remains key to ensuring effective implementation and impact.