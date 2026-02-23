Wema Bank Reaffirms Commitment To Women’s Inclusion Ahead Of 2026 IWD

KEY POINTS

Wema Bank will host its 2026 International Women’s Day Grand Event on March 4.

The initiative focuses on strengthening support systems and advancing gender inclusion.

Awards, grants, and new programmes will recognise and empower women and advocates.

MAIN STORY

Wema Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting women’s inclusion and empowerment, announcing plans to host its 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) Grand Event on March 4.

The bank said the event, scheduled ahead of the global commemoration, will align with the 2026 theme, “Give To Gain,” and will be held under the sub-theme, “When Women Gain, We Grow.”

According to the institution, the gathering will focus on strengthening support systems for women while amplifying the impact of sustained gender inclusion initiatives.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, said the bank has consistently prioritised gender equality through deliberate policies and targeted programmes.

He noted that the bank’s women-focused initiative, SARA by Wema, launched in 2019, reflects its commitment to advancing gender equality in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5.

THE ISSUES

Despite growing advocacy, gender inequality and limited access to opportunities continue to hinder women’s economic and social advancement, particularly in developing economies.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Oseni described the 2026 IWD theme as aligned with the bank’s corporate philosophy, stating that sustained investment in women has demonstrated their transformative impact across personal, professional, and societal spheres.

He explained that the upcoming event is designed not only to celebrate achievements but also to encourage practical and measurable support for women by individuals and institutions.

The bank said the forum will bring together women from diverse sectors, including emerging leaders, to facilitate networking, knowledge exchange, and discussions on shared challenges and opportunities.

WHAT’S NEXT

Key highlights of the event will include the SARA Gives to Empower Her Award, which will provide grants to women making measurable impacts in supporting other women.

The employee-focused He For She Award will recognise male staff who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing women’s causes, while the Wema Knight Gives initiative will see employees conduct outreach programmes to support women in communities nationwide.

The event will also feature the launch of the Wema Bank Girl Child Journal, a publication compiling insights and guidance from 80 contributors across various professional fields.

BOTTOM LINE

Wema Bank’s planned IWD activities underscore a broader institutional strategy aimed at moving beyond symbolic celebration toward structured, long-term support for women’s empowerment and inclusion.