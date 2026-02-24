BREAKING: President Tinubu Appoints Tunji Disu As New Inspector General Of Police

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Tunji Disu as the new Inspector-General of Police, according to multiple presidency and security sources, though an official statement had not been released as of press time.

Sources familiar with the development said Disu will replace Kayode Egbetokun, who has led the Nigeria Police Force since June 2023. The change is part of what officials described as a broader leadership adjustment within the country’s security architecture.

Disu most recently served as Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Lagos, where he assumed duty earlier this month. A career police officer with more than three decades of service, he previously headed the Intelligence Response Team and served as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad.

Presidency sources said Egbetokun was asked to prepare handover notes following a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday. However, neither the Presidency nor police headquarters had publicly confirmed the directive at the time of filing this report.

Egbetokun’s tenure drew public attention in recent months amid debates over tenure provisions and police governance, particularly after legislative changes allowed him to remain in office beyond the conventional retirement threshold.

A formal handover ceremony is expected to take place at Louis Edet House once the appointment is officially announced.

If confirmed, Disu’s elevation would mark one of the most significant leadership transitions within the police hierarchy since 2023 and is likely to be followed by a review of senior command postings.

This is a developing story.