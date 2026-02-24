Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Home SHIPPING & PORT SERVICES CUSTOMS & SECURITIY BREAKING: President Tinubu Appoints Tunji Disu As New Inspector General Of Police

BREAKING: President Tinubu Appoints Tunji Disu As New Inspector General Of Police

By
Ibe Wada
-

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Tunji Disu as the new Inspector-General of Police, according to multiple presidency and security sources, though an official statement had not been released as of press time.

Sources familiar with the development said Disu will replace Kayode Egbetokun, who has led the Nigeria Police Force since June 2023. The change is part of what officials described as a broader leadership adjustment within the country’s security architecture.

Disu most recently served as Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Lagos, where he assumed duty earlier this month. A career police officer with more than three decades of service, he previously headed the Intelligence Response Team and served as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad.

Presidency sources said Egbetokun was asked to prepare handover notes following a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday. However, neither the Presidency nor police headquarters had publicly confirmed the directive at the time of filing this report.

Egbetokun’s tenure drew public attention in recent months amid debates over tenure provisions and police governance, particularly after legislative changes allowed him to remain in office beyond the conventional retirement threshold.

A formal handover ceremony is expected to take place at Louis Edet House once the appointment is officially announced.

If confirmed, Disu’s elevation would mark one of the most significant leadership transitions within the police hierarchy since 2023 and is likely to be followed by a review of senior command postings.

This is a developing story.

Women Affairs Minister Seeks Upward Review of ₦134.2bn 2026 Budget

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2026 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng
MORE STORIES

Women Affairs Minister Seeks Upward Review of ₦134.2bn 2026 Budget

BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.