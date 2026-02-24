Gombe Revenue Hits N40.8bn As Tax Collection Rises 500% In Six Years

KEY POINTS:

Gombe generated N40.8 billion in revenue in 2025, up from N6.8 billion in 2019.

Digital tax reforms and anti-leakage measures drove a 500% increase in collections.

Authorities attribute improved public trust and infrastructure development to increased compliance.

MAIN STORY

The Gombe State Internal Revenue Service (GIRS) says it generated N40.8 billion in revenue in 2025, marking a 500 percent increase in tax collection over the past six years.

The agency’s Chairperson, Aisha Adamu, disclosed this in an interview in Gombe, noting that revenue rose from N6.8 billion in 2019 to the current figure.

She attributed the significant growth to comprehensive tax reforms centred on transparency, digitalisation, and fiscal responsibility.

According to her, the introduction of digital tax payment systems eliminated cash handling, blocked revenue leakages, and improved accountability across the state’s tax administration.

THE ISSUES

Adamu identified revenue leakages, fake tax collectors, and internal system weaknesses as major factors that previously hindered revenue generation.

She explained that digitalisation has helped eliminate manual processes prone to manipulation and ensured taxpayers receive instant payment confirmation.

She also noted that tax rates were not increased during the period, emphasising that improved compliance and efficient collection systems drove the growth.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The GIRS boss said the digital reforms enabled taxpayers to make payments conveniently, reduced evasion, and strengthened public confidence in the system.

She added that the agency invested in staff training and renewable energy solutions, including solar power installations in its offices, to enhance operational efficiency.

Adamu commended Inuwa Yahaya for supporting tax reforms and digital transformation, noting that visible infrastructure development and human capital investments have encouraged voluntary tax compliance.

WHAT’S NEXT

The agency plans to consolidate its gains by aligning with ongoing federal tax reforms, expanding digitalisation, strengthening capacity-building initiatives, and intensifying taxpayer education.

Officials say sustained public engagement and transparent use of tax revenues will remain central to future collection strategies.

BOTTOM LINE

Gombe’s sharp rise in internally generated revenue reflects the impact of digital tax reforms, anti-leakage measures, and improved public trust, positioning the state for stronger fiscal sustainability and development.