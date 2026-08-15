NDA begins legal action over viral video alleging staff dispute

Key points

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) says it has commenced legal proceedings over allegations circulated on social media involving its Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye .

says it has commenced legal proceedings over allegations circulated on social media involving its Commandant, . The allegations were contained in a viral video released by Ruth Ogunleye concerning an alleged dispute involving NDA staff member Abubakar Isah .

concerning an alleged dispute involving NDA staff member . The academy described the allegations as unverified and cautioned against spreading claims capable of damaging individuals or institutions.

and cautioned against spreading claims capable of damaging individuals or institutions. NDA said the dispute involving Ogunleye and Isah relates to an alleged social media infringement .

. The academy maintained that grievances involving its personnel should be addressed through established institutional and legal channels.

It said relevant authorities would determine the matter in accordance with due process and the rule of law .

. NDA reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, professionalism, integrity, accountability and fairness.

Main Story

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has commenced legal action over allegations circulating on social media against its Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, following a viral video concerning a dispute involving personnel of the military institution.

The academy said the matter had been brought into the public domain through what it described as unverified allegations and an attempt to damage the reputation of individuals and the institution.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna by the NDA Public Relations Officer, Maj. Njoka Irabor.

According to the statement, the video was released by Ruth Ogunleye and contained allegations against the Commandant in connection with a matter involving an NDA staff member, Abubakar Isah.

The academy said it had initiated appropriate legal processes and would leave the relevant authorities to determine the matter in accordance with the law.

The Dispute

NDA said the underlying disagreement between Ogunleye and Isah relates to an alleged social media infringement.

However, the academy did not provide further details about the nature of the alleged infringement or the specific allegations made against the Commandant.

It instead warned members of the public against treating claims circulated online as established facts without verification.

The academy said individuals have the right to express their views and pursue legitimate grievances, but such complaints should be channelled through appropriate institutional and legal mechanisms.

“NDA recognises the right of individuals to express their views and pursue legitimate grievances through appropriate channels.”

It nevertheless cautioned against the publication or dissemination of allegations that could mislead the public or damage reputations.

What’s Being Said

The academy said:

“The issues raised in the video are matters that should be subjected to due process rather than determined through social media publications.”

NDA stressed that it had commenced the necessary legal processes and would allow the relevant authorities to establish the facts and determine the matter.

The institution’s position effectively shifts the dispute from the social-media arena to formal legal and institutional channels.

The Issues

The controversy highlights the growing challenge faced by institutions when allegations involving public officials or senior personnel emerge through social media.

While social platforms can provide individuals with a means of drawing attention to grievances, allegations made online do not, by themselves, establish culpability.

The key issues now include verification of the allegations, protection of the rights of all parties, preservation of evidence and adherence to due process.

For the NDA, the matter also carries institutional implications because the Commandant is the head of a premier military training institution.

At the same time, the academy’s decision to pursue legal channels means that any determination of wrongdoing should ultimately be based on evidence and the outcome of the appropriate process.

Institutional Position

The NDA described itself as a premier military training institution founded on principles of discipline, professionalism, integrity, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

It said complaints involving personnel or activities of the academy are subject to established procedures and should be pursued through the appropriate institutional and legal channels.

The academy maintained that it would protect the integrity of the institution while respecting the rights of individuals to seek lawful redress.

What’s Next

The immediate next step will be the progression of the legal processes initiated by the NDA.

The relevant authorities are expected to examine the allegations, establish the facts and determine whether any individual bears responsibility for wrongdoing.

Until that process is concluded, the allegations against the Commandant and other individuals involved remain unproven.

The academy has also urged the public to exercise caution when sharing unverified claims relating to the matter.

Bottom Line

The NDA’s decision to commence legal action marks a shift in the controversy from viral social-media allegations to formal legal proceedings.

While individuals have the right to raise grievances, the academy insists that allegations involving its personnel should be tested through evidence and due process rather than public speculation.

The eventual outcome of the legal process will determine the facts of the dispute and provide the appropriate basis for accountability, if any is established.