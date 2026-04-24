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Home Business News SPORTS Week 43 Pool Result for Sat 25, Apr 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 43 Pool Result for Sat 25, Apr 2026, UK 2025/2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
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Week 43 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 43 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 43 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 43 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 43; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 25-April-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ChelseaLeeds Utd.-:--:-Sunday
2Man CitySouthampton-:--:-LKO
3ArsenalNewcastle-:--:-LKO
4FulhamAston Villa-:--:-EKO
5LiverpoolCrystal P.-:--:-Saturday
6West HamEverton-:--:-Saturday
7WolvesTottenham-:--:-Saturday
8BirminghamBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
9CharltonHull-:--:-EKO
10CoventryWrexham-:--:-Sunday
11MiddlesbroWatford-:--:-EKO
12NorwichSwansea-:--:-Saturday
13Oxford Utd.Sheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
14Q.P.R.Derby-:--:-Saturday
15Sheff Utd.Preston-:--:-Saturday
16StokePortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
17West BromIpswich-:--:-EKO
18BlackpoolLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
19Bradford C.Bolton-:--:-Saturday
20Burton A.Exeter-:--:-Saturday
21CardiffNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
22DoncasterStevenage-:--:-EKO
23HuddersfieldMansfield-:--:-Saturday
24LincolnWycombe-:--:-Saturday
25LutonBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
26PlymouthPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
27RotherhamReading-:--:-Saturday
28StockportPeterboro-:--:-EKO
29Wigan A.A.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
30AccringtonCrawley-:--:-Saturday
31BarnetGillingham-:--:-Saturday
32Bristol R.Cheltenham-:--:-Saturday
33Cambridge U.Barrow-:--:-Saturday
34ChesterfieldCrewe-:--:-Saturday
35ColchesterNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
36GrimsbySwindon-:--:-EKO
37Milton K.D.Tranmere-:--:-EKO
38Newport Co.Oldham-:--:-Saturday
39ShrewsburyFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
40WalsallHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
41AberdeenKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
42CelticFalkirk-:--:-LKO
43Dundee Utd.Dundee-:--:-Sunday
44HibernianHearts-:--:-Sunday
45RangersMotherwell-:--:-Sunday
46St MirrenLivingston-:--:-Saturday
47AlavesMallorca-:--:-EKO
48Atl MadridAth Bilbao-:--:-LKO
49GetafeBarcelona-:--:-LKO
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