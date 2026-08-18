Firstholdco chair Femi Otedola accumulates shares, holding approaches 30%

By Annette Ikponmwonba| August 18, 2026

Keypoints

Femi Otedola’s related company, Calvados Global Services Limited, bought 147.74 million First holdco shares at N140 each, worth about N20.68 billion.

His aggregate holding has risen to approximately 12.24 billion shares, or 27.5% of First holdco.

Otedola would need roughly 10.43 billion additional shares to reach a 51% majority stake, based on 44.45 billion shares outstanding.

At N140 per share, reaching 51% would theoretically require another N1.46 trillion, assuming the share price and share count remain unchanged.

First HoldCo has surged about 192% in 2026, making Otedola’s stake worth roughly N1.7 trillion at N140.

His repeated purchases have intensified speculation that the chairman could eventually seek majority control.

Main Story

Femi Otedola is steadily increasing his ownership of First HoldCo Plc, with his latest acquisition taking his aggregate stake to approximately 27.5%.

Calvados Global Services Limited, a company related to Otedola, acquired 147,737,699 First HoldCo shares at N140 per share on August 14. The transaction, valued at approximately N20.68 billion, was disclosed to the Nigerian Exchange on August 17.

The purchase follows a series of sizeable acquisitions by Otedola and related investment vehicles in recent months.

His holding has risen from approximately 9.28 billion shares at the end of June to about 12.24 billion shares, representing a substantial increase in a relatively short period.

The accumulation has taken place alongside a dramatic rise in First HoldCo’s share price. The stock began 2026 at around N47.90 and reached N140 by August 17, representing an increase of approximately 192% year-to-date.

At N140, Otedola’s 12.24 billion shares have a market value approaching N1.7 trillion.

The scale and frequency of the purchases have consequently transformed what could have been viewed as ordinary insider investment into one of the Nigerian equities market’s most significant ownership stories of 2026.

The Issues

The biggest question is whether the current 27.5% holding represents the destination or simply another stage in a broader accumulation strategy.

Otedola has previously expressed a preference for majority ownership of companies in which he wants to implement significant reforms. If that principle is applied to First HoldCo, a 51% stake would require approximately 22.67 billion shares. That leaves him needing about 10.43 billion additional shares. At the current N140 price, those shares would theoretically cost approximately N1.46 trillion.

At roughly 44.45 billion shares outstanding, every 1% of First HoldCo represents approximately 445 million shares. At N140 per share, that 1% is worth roughly N62 billion. Moving from 27.5% to 33%, therefore, would require approximately another 2.45 billion shares, worth about N343 billion at the current price. These figures are mechanical calculations rather than predictions of future purchases.

The accumulation is happening while First HoldCo is experiencing a major market re-rating. The company moved from around N47.90 at the beginning of the year to N140 by August 17. The company has also reported an improvement in profitability, moving from a loss after tax of approximately N45.24 million in Q1 2025 to a profit after tax of about N1.23 billion in Q1 2026. First HoldCo has also adopted a dividend policy targeting distribution of at least 60% of annual profit after tax.

Otedola’s purchases can reasonably be interpreted as a strong expression of confidence in First HoldCo. However, large insider purchases do not guarantee future share-price gains. The stock’s enormous appreciation means additional acquisitions are becoming increasingly expensive, while market liquidity, regulatory requirements and the willingness of other shareholders to sell could influence any future accumulation.

What’s Being Said

Otedola’s buying activity, The repeated acquisitions indicate that the chairman remains highly bullish on First HoldCo and is willing to commit substantial capital to increase his exposure.

The market, First HoldCo’s share-price performance suggests investors are also assigning a much higher valuation to the company, supported by improving earnings and the broader strength of Nigerian banking stocks.

Control speculation, At 27.5%, Otedola is already First HoldCo’s dominant disclosed individual shareholder. A move toward 33%, 50% or 51% would have increasingly significant implications for governance and control.

Minority shareholders, A majority stake would not eliminate minority shareholder rights, but it would substantially change the balance of control within the company.

What’s Next

The immediate issue for investors is whether Otedola’s accumulation continues, The next important ownership milestones would be 30%, 33%, 50% and ultimately 51%.

However, reaching those levels would require progressively larger financial commitments. At N140, moving from 27.5% to 51% would require roughly N1.46 trillion in additional purchases based on the stated share count.

The actual cost could be significantly different if the share price rises, if the number of outstanding shares changes, or if market conditions affect the price at which shares can be acquired, Investors will therefore be watching future regulatory disclosures for evidence of further purchases by Otedola or related entities.

They will also be watching First HoldCo’s earnings, dividend capacity and overall valuation to determine whether the company’s operational performance can justify its sharply higher market value.

Bottom Line

Femi Otedola’s latest N20.68 billion purchase is more significant as part of a pattern than as a standalone transaction, His holding has climbed to approximately 27.5%, while First HoldCo’s share price has surged roughly 192% this year.

That creates a powerful ownership narrative: Otedola is increasing his economic exposure at the same time the market is substantially revaluing the company.

Whether he ultimately seeks majority control remains unconfirmed. But if his previously stated preference for ownership above 51% is applied to First HoldCo, 27.5% may represent a significant milestone rather than the end of the journey.