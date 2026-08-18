How Nigerians can access FMBN’s N50m mortgage loan to build, buy or renovate a home

For many Nigerians, owning a home has become increasingly difficult as land, building materials, labour and property prices continue to rise. Yet, one government-backed housing finance scheme allows eligible contributors to access long-term mortgage financing at a concessionary interest rate.

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) administers the National Housing Fund (NHF), a contributory scheme designed to mobilise long-term funds for affordable housing finance. Under its current NHF Mortgage Loan product, eligible contributors can access up to N50 million, subject to affordability and other lending conditions, at an interest rate of 6 per cent per annum for a maximum tenor of 30 years.

The facility can be used to buy, build, improve or renovate an owner-occupied home, with the property serving as security for the mortgage.

But the N50 million headline figure does not mean every applicant automatically qualifies for that amount. FMBN assesses income, repayment capacity, the value of the property and other conditions before determining how much an applicant can actually receive.

Here is what prospective applicants need to know.

What is the NHF Mortgage Loan?

The NHF Mortgage Loan is a housing finance facility administered by FMBN through licensed and FMBN-accredited Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) or mortgage loan originators.

FMBN provides funding to accredited PMBs at 4 per cent, which the institutions on-lend to eligible NHF contributors at a maximum of 6 per cent per annum. The mortgage can run for up to 30 years, subject to factors including the applicant’s age, income and years in service.

Unlike an ordinary commercial mortgage, the NHF facility is structured specifically around the Fund’s contributors and is intended to make long-term housing finance more accessible.

It is not, however, free money or a government grant. It is a repayable mortgage loan, secured by the property being financed.

Who can apply?

FMBN’s current conditions provide that an applicant must generally:

Be a Nigerian aged 18 or above;

Be a contributor to the National Housing Fund;

Have contributed to the NHF for at least six months;

Have a stable source of income or, if self-employed, provide satisfactory evidence of regular income;

Apply through an FMBN-accredited and licensed mortgage loan originator; and

Present a property that satisfies the applicable legal, planning and security requirements.

The six-month contribution requirement is important. A person who has never registered for the NHF cannot simply apply for the mortgage today and expect immediate approval.

How much can you actually borrow?

FMBN’s current NHF Mortgage Loan product page states a maximum of N50 million.

However, the maximum ceiling should not be interpreted as an automatic entitlement.

The amount approved depends on the applicant’s repayment capacity and the property being financed. FMBN’s published conditions also state that the loan should not exceed 90 per cent of the cost or value of the mortgaged property.

This means applicants may need to provide an equity contribution depending on the value of the property and the amount approved.

There is an important reason for the confusion surrounding the loan ceiling. Some older FMBN documents still state N15 million as the maximum, while the Bank’s current product page has been updated to N50 million.

For anyone preparing an application now, the safest position is to rely on the current FMBN product terms and the written terms supplied by the accredited mortgage institution, rather than older documents circulating online.

What does the 6 per cent interest rate mean?

The NHF mortgage is designed to be cheaper than many conventional mortgage products.

FMBN currently states that it provides the facility to accredited PMBs at 4 per cent, for onward lending to NHF contributors at 6 per cent per annum.

The rate is therefore one of the major attractions of the scheme.

But applicants should distinguish between the interest rate and other costs that may arise during a property transaction, such as valuation, legal, registration, insurance and other applicable charges.

Before signing any mortgage agreement, applicants should ask the accredited mortgage institution for a complete schedule showing the loan amount, interest, repayment amount and all applicable charges.

How long do you have to repay?

The maximum repayment period is 30 years, although not every applicant will receive the full 30-year tenor.

FMBN says the repayment period is subject to considerations such as the borrower’s age, income and years in service.

Another important affordability rule is that not more than one-third of the applicant’s income should be committed to loan repayment.

In practical terms, someone earning N300,000 monthly should not expect the mortgage assessment to treat the entire salary as available for repayment. The affordability calculation is designed to leave the borrower with sufficient income for other living expenses.

This rule can also affect the amount an applicant qualifies for, even where the property itself is worth considerably more.

Can you use the loan to build your own house?

Yes.

The NHF Mortgage Loan is not limited to buying an already completed house. FMBN states that the facility can be used to build, buy, improve or renovate an owner-occupied home.

For construction applications, however, applicants should expect additional documentation relating to the proposed development, including evidence of ownership or acceptable title to the land, approved building plans and construction-related documentation.

The property’s legal status is particularly important because the property ultimately serves as security for the mortgage.

Can you use it to buy land?

This is where applicants need to be careful.

The NHF Mortgage Loan is principally for residential accommodation, not simply the purchase of vacant land. FMBN’s published conditions describe the facility as being for building, purchasing or renovating residential accommodation.

Therefore, someone whose immediate plan is only to buy a plot of land should not assume that the NHF Mortgage Loan will automatically finance the transaction.

Applicants should discuss the specific proposal with an accredited mortgage loan originator before committing money to a property.

The property is part of the application

One of the biggest misconceptions about the NHF loan is that approval depends only on the applicant’s salary.

It does not.

The property itself must meet FMBN’s requirements. The Bank’s published conditions state that the property must comply with relevant planning laws, have sufficient value to secure the loan and be insured against applicable hazards. The mortgage is secured by a first legal mortgage over the property.

This means a prospective borrower cannot simply identify a house, agree a price with the seller and assume FMBN will finance it.

The property will undergo valuation and legal checks, while the mortgage institution will assess whether the title and other documentation are acceptable.

How to apply — step by step

1. Register as an NHF contributor

The first step is to establish your NHF contribution record.

FMBN now provides an online individual registration process. The current contributor portal requires details including an email address, mobile number and BVN, followed by OTP verification and completion of the registration information.

Existing contributors can also use the portal to activate their accounts and access information about their NHF records.

2. Complete the required contribution period

You generally need at least six months of continuous NHF contributions before applying for the mortgage facility.

Applicants should therefore verify their contribution history before approaching a mortgage institution.

3. Choose an accredited mortgage institution

This is one of the most important steps.

You do not simply walk into FMBN and collect the mortgage directly.

FMBN’s published conditions state that applicants must apply through a duly licensed and FMBN-accredited mortgage loan originator. The mortgage institution processes the application and accesses the NHF facility on behalf of the contributor.

Before dealing with anyone claiming to facilitate an NHF mortgage, verify that the institution is properly accredited.

4. Obtain the application form

The accredited mortgage institution provides the relevant NHF mortgage application form and explains the documents required for the particular transaction.

The requirements may differ depending on whether you are buying, constructing or renovating a home.

5. Prepare your documents

Applicants should be prepared to provide documents that establish their identity, income, NHF contribution history and the legal status of the property.

Depending on the transaction, these may include:

Completed mortgage application form;

Evidence of NHF contribution;

Proof of income;

Payslips or other evidence of regular income;

Employment or tax documents where applicable;

Property title documents;

Valuation report;

Approved building plans;

Bill of quantities for construction applications;

Relevant legal documents; and

Other documents requested by the mortgage institution.

FMBN’s published conditions make clear that the property must provide adequate security and comply with planning and legal requirements.

6. Property valuation and legal verification

The mortgage institution will assess both the applicant and the property.

The legal review is important because a defective or disputed title can undermine the security of the mortgage.

The property must be capable of securing the loan and meeting applicable planning requirements. FMBN’s conditions also require the mortgage property to be insured against hazards.

7. Affordability assessment

Your income will be assessed against the proposed repayment.

FMBN’s rules provide that not more than one-third of the applicant’s income should be committed to repayment.

Consequently, someone earning more may qualify for a larger mortgage, while a lower-income applicant may qualify for considerably less than the N50 million headline ceiling.

8. Approval and disbursement

Once the application, applicant, property and legal requirements have been satisfactorily assessed, the mortgage can proceed to approval and disbursement through the mortgage loan originator.

The money is intended for the approved housing purpose rather than unrestricted personal spending.

What if you are self-employed?

Being self-employed does not automatically disqualify a Nigerian from accessing the NHF facility.

FMBN’s conditions recognise self-employed applicants, provided they can produce satisfactory evidence of regular income capable of supporting repayment.

For such applicants, maintaining clear financial records can therefore be important when demonstrating repayment capacity.

What about people who already benefited from another FMBN product?

The NHF scheme has several housing products beyond the standard mortgage, including the Home Renovation Loan, Rent-to-Own and other housing programmes.

FMBN’s FAQ specifically addresses questions about whether contributors who have benefited from one facility can access another, meaning applicants should not assume that previous participation automatically makes them eligible or ineligible. The circumstances of the individual case matter.

There is a wider housing push behind the scheme

The mortgage facility is part of a broader effort to expand affordable housing finance.

In July 2026, FMBN said stakeholders were working on ways to increase access to affordable housing, particularly for low-income and informal-sector workers, while its Managing Director, Shehu Usman Osidi, stressed that partnerships across the housing value chain were necessary because no single institution could address Nigeria’s housing challenges alone.

The Bank has also been expanding other housing initiatives. In May, FMBN said some of its housing projects were being delivered under a cross-subsidy model, with units priced at N50 million and below, aligning with the Bank’s current NHF mortgage threshold.

In April, FMBN also signed an agreement with the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board to facilitate N10 billion in housing finance for federal civil servants.

And in July, the Bank announced that a national mortgage registry had reached a major milestone and was ready for deployment, part of efforts to improve transparency in housing finance.

A new opportunity for Nigerians in the diaspora

The expansion of housing finance is not limited to Nigerians living in the country.

FMBN announced in July that it would launch its Diaspora NHF Mortgage Loan in the United Kingdom, providing eligible Nigerians abroad with a pathway to finance homes in Nigeria.

That development could become increasingly important as Nigerians in the diaspora continue to invest in residential property at home.

Beware of people promising to “secure” the loan

Applicants should be particularly cautious about intermediaries who demand money in exchange for supposedly guaranteeing an NHF loan.

FMBN itself prominently warns about fraudsters posing as NHF facilitation officers. Its official website directs customers towards its authorised channels and warns against unauthorised access to account information.

Do not hand over your NHF login credentials, password or OTP to another person.

Also, do not assume that someone who claims to “work with FMBN” is authorised to process your application. Verify the mortgage institution and its accreditation before making payments or submitting sensitive documents.

The most important things to remember

The NHF mortgage is attractive because it combines a relatively low 6 per cent annual interest rate with a potential 30-year repayment period. The current FMBN product page also places the maximum loan at N50 million.

But the headline figures should not obscure the conditions.

You must first qualify as an NHF contributor, meet the six-month contribution requirement, demonstrate sufficient income, pass the affordability assessment and present a property that can legally and adequately secure the mortgage.

Most importantly, N50 million is a ceiling, not a guaranteed payout.

The amount you eventually qualify for will depend on your income, repayment capacity, the property and the terms of the mortgage assessment.

How to start

The safest starting point is FMBN’s official NHF Mortgage Loan page and its contributor portal:

FMBN NHF Mortgage Loan – official page

FMBN Individual NHF Registration Portal

FMBN NHF Scheme FAQs

Bottom Line

For Nigerians who have been paying into the National Housing Fund, the NHF Mortgage Loan provides a government-backed route towards homeownership that can be used to buy, build, improve or renovate a home.

The current N50 million ceiling, 6 per cent interest rate and maximum 30-year tenor make the facility potentially attractive, but eligibility, income, property value and legal requirements remain decisive.

For prospective applicants, the smartest first move is not to pay an agent promising fast approval. It is to verify your NHF contribution record, confirm your eligibility, identify an accredited mortgage institution and obtain the current written requirements directly from FMBN or the accredited lender.