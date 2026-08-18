iPhone 18 Pro may feature bigger batteries, variable camera aperture

Key Points

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026.

Reports suggest both Pro versions could receive larger batteries and the A20 Pro chip.

A variable-aperture 48MP main camera could offer greater control over light and depth of field.

Other reported changes include a C2 modem and a smaller Dynamic Island.

Main Story

Apple’s next Pro iPhone models are expected to arrive with several hardware changes, including larger batteries, a new processor and an upgraded main camera system.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be introduced during Apple’s September 2026 launch event, although the company has yet to confirm the devices or their specifications.

Reports also suggest Apple could adopt a different release schedule for the iPhone 18 range, with the standard models and other lower-priced versions potentially arriving in spring 2027.

Battery capacity is among the expected changes. Regulatory filings cited by MacRumors reportedly indicate that the US version of the iPhone 18 Pro could have a 4,288mAh battery, compared with 4,252mAh on the iPhone 17 Pro.

The Pro Max could see a more noticeable increase, with its reported capacity rising to 5,567mAh from 5,088mAh.

The new devices are also expected to be powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip. Reports indicate that the processor could be manufactured using TSMC’s first-generation 2nm technology, potentially improving both performance and energy efficiency.

Apple has not yet confirmed the processor’s specifications.

Camera technology is another area where the Pro models could receive a major upgrade.

The 48-megapixel Fusion main camera is reportedly set to feature a variable-aperture lens, replacing the fixed aperture used on current Pro iPhones.

Such a system would allow the camera to regulate how much light reaches the sensor. It could also provide users with greater control over exposure and depth of field in photographs.

The phones are additionally expected to use Apple’s C2 modem as the company continues developing its own cellular technology.

Reports have linked the modem to expanded satellite connectivity, although details remain unconfirmed.

Another possible design change involves the Dynamic Island.

The Pro models are reportedly being developed with a smaller Dynamic Island, potentially made possible by placing some Face ID components beneath the display.

The Issues

Apple has not confirmed the specifications, pricing or launch details of the iPhone 18 Pro models. Most of the reported features are based on regulatory filings and industry reports.

What’s Being Said

“Apple has not confirmed the devices or their specifications.” – NDTV Profit.

What’s Next

Apple is expected to disclose the final specifications, prices and availability of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max when the devices are officially unveiled.

Bottom Line

The reported iPhone 18 Pro upgrades point to larger batteries, a new A20 Pro processor, a variable-aperture main camera and changes to connectivity and display design, but Apple’s final specifications remain unconfirmed.