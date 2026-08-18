MultiChoice Nigeria says local team retains control of operations under CANAL+

Key Points

MultiChoice Nigeria says its pricing, content and distribution decisions remain locally driven.

CEO Kemi Omotosho says the company continues to operate with a focus on Nigerian consumers and partners.

She says CANAL+ ownership gives the business access to international expertise and technology.

Omotosho says MultiChoice Nigeria will continue investing in local content, infrastructure and talent.

Main Story

MultiChoice Nigeria says its integration into CANAL+ has not changed the company’s local control over key business decisions.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Kemi Omotosho, said the Nigerian business continues to determine its pricing, content strategy, channel packaging and distribution based on local market conditions.

She said the company became part of CANAL+, a France-based global media and entertainment group with operations in 70 countries, in September 2025.

Omotosho said the Nigerian operation remained focused on its customers, employees, business partners and the country’s creative industry despite its membership of the international group.

She explained that decisions concerning products such as DStv and GOtv were handled by a Nigerian executive team with knowledge of the country’s economic environment, consumer behaviour and market conditions.

According to her, the company’s global ownership had sometimes created the impression that major operational decisions were being taken outside Nigeria.

Omotosho, however, said MultiChoice Nigeria’s local leadership remained responsible for responding to the realities of the Nigerian market.

She said the relationship with CANAL+ would allow the Nigerian business to draw on technology, ideas and experience from other markets while adapting them to local conditions.

She also noted that successful innovations developed in Nigeria could potentially be shared with other markets within the wider group.

Omotosho said the combination of CANAL+’s international resources and MultiChoice Nigeria’s understanding of the local market would strengthen the company’s ability to deal with economic pressures.

She added that the company would continue investing in Nigerian content, infrastructure and the development of local talent.

The Issues

The clarification comes amid possible misconceptions about how MultiChoice Nigeria’s integration into CANAL+ affects its local operations and decision-making.

What’s Being Said

“The principle is quite simple: we think globally, but we act locally.” – Kemi Omotosho, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

What’s Next

MultiChoice Nigeria plans to leverage CANAL+’s international expertise and technology while continuing to tailor its products and operations to Nigerian market conditions.

Bottom Line

MultiChoice Nigeria says its integration into CANAL+ provides access to global resources without removing local control over the decisions affecting its Nigerian customers and business.