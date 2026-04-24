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Home Business News SPORTS Week 42 Pool Result for Sat 18, Apr 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 42 Pool Result for Sat 18, Apr 2026, UK 2025/2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Week 42 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 42 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 42 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 42 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 42; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 18-April-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaSunderland2-:-14-:-3Home
2BrentfordFulham0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
3ChelseaMan United0-:-10-:-1Away
4EvertonLiverpool0-:-11-:-2Away
5Leeds Utd.Wolves2-:-03-:-0Home
6Man CityArsenal1-:-12-:-1Home
7NewcastleBournemouth0-:-11-:-2Away
8Nott’m For.Burnley0-:-14-:-1Home
9TottenhamBrighton1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
10Bristol C.Norwich1-:-02-:-4Away
11DerbyOxford Utd.1-:-01-:-0Home
12HullBirmingham1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
13IpswichMiddlesbro1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
14MillwallQ.P.R.2-:-02-:-0Home
15PortsmouthLeicester0-:-01-:-0Home
16PrestonWest Brom0-:-10-:-2Away
17Sheff Wed.Charlton0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
18SwanseaSouthampton1-:-01-:-2Away
19WatfordSheff Utd.0-:-00-:-2Away
20WrexhamStoke2-:-02-:-0Home
21A.WimbledonPlymouth0-:-11-:-3Away
22BarnsleyBradford C.0-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
23BoltonHuddersfield1-:-03-:-3ScoreDraw
24ExeterStockport1-:-23-:-3ScoreDraw
25Leyton O.Rotherham0-:-10-:-2Away
26MansfieldLuton2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
27NorthamptonDoncaster0-:-01-:-3Away
28PeterboroBurton A.0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
29Port ValeWigan A.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
30ReadingCardiff0-:-11-:-3Away
31StevenageLincoln2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
32WycombeBlackpool0-:-00-:-1Away
33BarrowWalsall0-:-21-:-3Away
34CheltenhamNewport Co.0-:-01-:-0Home
35CrawleyShrewsbury0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
36CreweMilton K.D.0-:-21-:-3Away
37FleetwoodChesterfield0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
38GillinghamGrimsby0-:-11-:-4Away
39HarrogateColchester0-:-01-:-0Home
40Notts Co.Barnet1-:-11-:-2Away
41OldhamSalford C.0-:-21-:-2Away
42SwindonAccrington2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
43TranmereBristol R.0-:-01-:-2Away
44CelticSt Mirren2-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
45AirdriePartick1-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
46ArbroathRaith1-:-02-:-1Home
47MortonQueens Pk0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
48Ross CountyAyr United1-:-12-:-1Home
49AlloaEast Fife1-:-02-:-0Home
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