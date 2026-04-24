CJN warns media against sensationalism to protect judicial integrity

Keypoints

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, stated that inaccurate or sensational court reporting undermines the rule of law.

The CJN addressed the 2026 annual conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) in Abuja on Thursday.

Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi urged journalists to shun divisive political actors ahead of the 2027 general elections.

NAJUC Chairman Kayode Lawal expressed concern over conflicting court orders, citing recent PDP convention rulings as a threat to stability.

Stakeholders called for judicial reforms, including autonomous funding, to safeguard independence and public trust.

Main Story

The leadership of Nigeria’s judiciary and legal sectors has issued a stern call for professional responsibility as the nation prepares for the 2027 electoral cycle.

Speaking at the 2026 NAJUC conference in Abuja on Thursday, April 23, 2026, CJN Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun emphasized that the judiciary’s impact depends heavily on how rulings are communicated to the public.

She noted that while legal proceedings are technical, sensationalism risks eroding institutional credibility and democratic stability.

Simultaneously, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, warned the media against being used as tools for division by political actors.

The conference highlighted a growing “worrisome” trend of conflicting court orders in politically sensitive cases—specifically mentioning parallel rulings regarding the 2025 PDP convention.

NAJUC Chairman Kayode Lawal argued that such inconsistencies, combined with a perception of compromised justice, require urgent reforms, including the creation of an autonomous funding mechanism to shield the bench from executive influence.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the communication-technicality gap; court proceedings are inherently complex, and the pressure of tight journalistic deadlines often leads to simplified or misinterpreted reports that distort the public’s understanding of the law. Authorities must solve the problem of judicial-inconsistency friction, as parallel rulings from different high courts on the same political matters create “chaos” and weaken the perceived independence of the bench.

Furthermore, there is a political-manipulation risk; as the 2027 elections approach, the media faces pressure from actors who may use “hate speech” or “blackmail” to influence judicial outcomes or public sentiment. To succeed, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) must strengthen disciplinary measures against lawyers who facilitate conflicting orders, while the judiciary must secure financial autonomy to reaffirm its role as the “last hope of the common man.”

What’s Being Said

“Misinterpretation or sensationalism can unintentionally erode confidence in the judiciary, while accurate and balanced reporting strengthens institutional credibility,” stated Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi urged journalists: “Do not give room to political actors trying to tear the fabric of this nation.”

What’s Next

The National Judicial Council (NJC) is expected to review the recent conflicting rulings involving the PDP convention to prevent future jurisdictional clashes.

Judiciary correspondents are anticipated to participate in specialized training sessions focused on interpreting technical legal jargon for the general public.

The National Assembly may face renewed pressure to deliberate on judicial funding reforms to ensure the bench’s independence ahead of the 2027 polls.

The NBA is likely to issue a code of conduct specifically targeting legal practitioners involved in politically sensitive litigations to curb unethical maneuvers.

Bottom Line

The judiciary and the media are the twin pillars of Nigeria’s democratic stability. If journalists can bridge the gap between technical law and public understanding without resorting to sensationalism, and the judiciary can eliminate the trend of conflicting orders, the road to the 2027 elections will be significantly more secure.