Week 34 Pool Results For Sat 22 Feb 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 34 Pool Results : Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

Week 34 Pool Results Highlights 

This week’s Week 34 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

  • Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.
  • Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.
WEEK: 34; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 22-February-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalWest Ham-:--:-Saturday
2Aston V.Chelsea-:--:-LKO
3BournemouthWolves-:--:-Saturday
4EvertonMan Utd.-:--:-EKO
5FulhamCrystal P.-:--:-Saturday
6IpswichTottenham-:--:-Saturday
7Man CityLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
8NewcastleNott’m For.-:--:-Sunday
9SouthamptonBrighton-:--:-Saturday
10CoventryPreston-:--:-Saturday
11DerbyMillwall-:--:-EKO
12NorwichStoke-:--:-Saturday
13PlymouthCardiff-:--:-EKO
14PortsmouthQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
15SunderlandHull-:--:-EKO
16SwanseaBlackburn-:--:-Saturday
17WatfordLuton-:--:-Sunday
18West BromOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
19BlackpoolCrawley-:--:-Saturday
20BoltonLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
21Cambridge U.Stockport-:--:-Saturday
22CharltonExeter-:--:-Saturday
23HuddersfieldPeterboro-:--:-Saturday
24LincolnBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
25MansfieldWrexham-:--:-Sunday
26NorthamptonBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
27ReadingBirmingham-:--:-EKO
28RotherhamBarnsley-:--:-EKO
29ShrewsburyStevenage-:--:-Saturday
30WycombeWigan A.-:--:-Saturday
31AccringtonDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
32Bradford C.Milton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
33BromleyHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
34CarlisleGillingham-:--:-Saturday
35ColchesterA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
36CreweBarrow-:--:-EKO
37GrimsbyFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
38MorecambeWalsall-:--:-EKO
39Newport Co.Cheltenham-:--:-Saturday
40Notts Co.Tranmere-:--:-Saturday
41Port ValeSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
42SwindonChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
43AberdeenKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
44Dundee Utd.Motherwell-:--:-Saturday
45HibernianCeltic-:--:-EKO
46RangersSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
47Ross CountyDundee-:--:-Saturday
48St J’StoneHearts-:--:-Sunday
49Ayr Utd.Livingston-:--:-Saturday
Week 33 Pool Results For Sat 15 Feb 2024 UK 2024/2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR