PETROAN Defends NNPCL Fuel Quality, Dismisses Viral Video Claims

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) asserts that the petrol supplied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) meets international quality standards. This follows a viral video comparing petrol allegedly bought from an NNPCL station with fuel from MRS, which sources its supply from the Dangote refinery.

In the widely circulated video, a content creator claims that petrol purchased from MRS lasts 13 minutes longer than petrol from an NNPCL station. The video has generated public debate, with some questioning the quality of NNPCL’s fuel.

NNPCL strongly refutes the claim, stating that its fuel meets regulatory standards. The company also warns of potential legal action against content creators spreading misleading information about its products.

PETROAN Supports NNPCL with Test Results

PETROAN dismisses the viral experiment as inaccurate and urges Nigerians to rely on verified information. In a statement issued by its National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Obele, the association confirms that independent laboratory tests affirm the quality of NNPCL’s petrol.

“Our tests confirm that NNPCL’s petrol meets strict industry and global standards. We urge the public to disregard misleading content and rely on credible sources for accurate information,” the statement reads.

Breakdown of Fuel Quality Tests

PETROAN outlines key findings from its independent laboratory analysis of NNPCL’s fuel:

Flash Point Test: Exceeds minimum safety requirements, reducing ignition risk.

Exceeds minimum safety requirements, reducing ignition risk. Density Test: Meets standard specifications, ensuring fuel efficiency and engine performance.

Meets standard specifications, ensuring fuel efficiency and engine performance. Viscosity Test: Falls within acceptable limits, promoting smooth engine operation and minimizing wear.

Falls within acceptable limits, promoting smooth engine operation and minimizing wear. Sulfur Content Test: Complies with regulations, reducing engine corrosion and environmental pollution.

Complies with regulations, reducing engine corrosion and environmental pollution. Water Content Test: Falls well below the allowable limit, ensuring fuel stability and preventing engine issues.

Falls well below the allowable limit, ensuring fuel stability and preventing engine issues. Ash Content Test: Meets regulatory standards, lowering the risk of engine damage over time.

Call for Fair Competition and Responsible Reporting

PETROAN encourages healthy competition in the petroleum industry and urges marketers to focus on improving products and services. The association’s National President, Dr. Billy Gillis Harry, advises content creators to verify facts before making public claims, particularly on technical matters that could mislead consumers.

Despite an increasing number of local refineries, petrol importation continues. Between February 1 and February 12, 2025, NNPCL imports 159,000 metric tons of petrol. Experts point out that imported petrol often has higher sulfur content, making it cheaper but raising environmental concerns.

PETROAN’s defense of NNPCL fuels ongoing discussions about fuel quality, competition, and regulatory oversight in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.