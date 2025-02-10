Week 33 Pool Results For Sat 15 Feb 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 33 Pool Results : Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

Week 33 Pool Results Highlights 

This week’s Week 33 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

  • Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.
  • Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.
WEEK: 33; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 15-February-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston V.Ipswich-:--:-Saturday
2Crystal P.Everton-:--:-LKO
3FulhamNott’m For.-:--:-Saturday
4LeicesterArsenal-:--:-EKO
5LiverpoolWolves-:--:-Sunday
6Man CityNewcastle-:--:-Saturday
7SouthamptonBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
8TottenhamMan Utd.-:--:-Sunday
9West HamBrentford-:--:-Saturday
10BlackburnPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
11CardiffBristol C.-:--:-EKO
12HullNorwich-:--:-Saturday
13LutonSheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
14MiddlesbroWatford-:--:-Saturday
15MillwallWest Brom-:--:-Saturday
16Oxford Utd.Portsmouth-:--:-EKO
17PrestonBurnley-:--:-EKO
18Sheff Wed.Coventry-:--:-Saturday
19StokeSwansea-:--:-Saturday
20BarnsleyHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
21BirminghamCharlton-:--:-Saturday
22BlackpoolMansfield-:--:-Saturday
23Bristol R.Burton A.-:--:-Saturday
24Cambridge U.Exeter-:--:-EKO
25CrawleyWycombe-:--:-Saturday
26Leyton O.Lincoln-:--:-Saturday
27NorthamptonWrexham-:--:-EKO
28ReadingRotherham-:--:-Saturday
29ShrewsburyBolton-:--:-Saturday
30StevenagePeterboro-:--:-Saturday
31Wigan A.Stockport-:--:-Saturday
32A.WimbledonSalford C.-:--:-EKO
33BromleyFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
34CarlisleColchester-:--:-Saturday
35CheltenhamBarrow-:--:-Saturday
36DoncasterGrimsby-:--:-EKO
37GillinghamCrewe-:--:-Saturday
38HarrogateSwindon-:--:-Saturday
39MorecambeAccrington-:--:-Saturday
40Newport Co.Bradford C.-:--:-Saturday
41TranmereMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
42WalsallChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
43CelticDundee Utd.-:--:-Saturday
44DundeeAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
45HeartsRangers-:--:-Sunday
46KilmarnockSt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
47MotherwellRoss County-:--:-Saturday
48St MirrenHibernian-:--:-Sunday
49FalkirkAyr Utd.-:--:-Saturday
