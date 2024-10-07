Week 14 Pool Results For Sat 5 Oct 2024 – UK 2024/2025

WEEK: 14; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 05-October-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalSouthampton0-:-03-:-1Home
2Aston V.Man Utd.0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
3BrentfordWolves4-:-25-:-3Home
4BrightonTottenham0-:-23-:-2Home
5ChelseaNott’m For.0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
6Crystal P.Liverpool0-:-10-:-1Away
7EvertonNewcastle0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
8LeicesterBournemouth1-:-01-:-0Home
9Man CityFulham1-:-13-:-2Home
10West HamIpswich2-:-14-:-1Home
11Bristol C.Cardiff0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
12BurnleyPreston0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
13CoventrySheff Wed.1-:-11-:-2Away
14DerbyQ.P.R.0-:-02-:-0Home
15NorwichHull2-:-04-:-0Home
16PlymouthBlackburn1-:-02-:-1Home
17PortsmouthOxford Utd.0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
18Sheff Utd.Luton1-:-02-:-0Home
19SwanseaStoke0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
20WatfordMiddlesbro0-:-02-:-1Home
21West BromMillwall0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
22BoltonShrewsbury0-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
23Burton A.Bristol R.1-:-01-:-3Away
24CharltonBirmingham0-:-01-:-0Home
25ExeterCambridge U.1-:-01-:-0Home
26HuddersfieldBarnsley0-:-02-:-0Home
27LincolnLeyton O.0-:-02-:-1Home
28MansfieldBlackpool2-:-02-:-0Home
29PeterboroStevenage1-:-02-:-1Home
30RotherhamReading0-:-12-:-1Home
31StockportWigan0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
32WrexhamNorthampton2-:-14-:-1Home
33WycombeCrawley1-:-01-:-0Home
34AccringtonMorecambe2-:-02-:-1Home
35BarrowCheltenham0-:-12-:-1Home
36ChesterfieldWalsall1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
37ColchesterCarlisle0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
38CreweGillingham1-:-02-:-0Home
39FleetwoodBromley0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
40GrimsbyDoncaster0-:-30-:-3Away
41Milton K.D.Tranmere1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
42Notts Co.Port Vale0-:-10-:-1Away
43Salford C.A.Wimbledon0-:-01-:-0Home
44AberdeenHearts1-:-13-:-2Home
45DundeeKilmarnock1-:-02-:-3Away
46HibernianMotherwell0-:-01-:-2Away
47RangersSt J’Stone1-:-02-:-0Home
48Ross CountyCeltic1-:-01-:-2Away
49St MirrenDundee Utd.0-:-00-:-1Away
