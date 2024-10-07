Week 15 Pool Results For Sat 12 Oct 2024 2024 – UK 2024/2025

WEEK: 15; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 12-October-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1CrawleyShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
2PeterboroRotherham-:--:-Saturday
3StockportWycombeVoidPPPanel
4BarrowMorecambe-:--:-Saturday
5CheltenhamSwindon-:--:-Saturday
6ChesterfieldNotts Co.-:--:-EKO
7DoncasterCrewe-:--:-Saturday
8GillinghamAccrington-:--:-Saturday
9HarrogateNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
10Milton K.D.Port Vale-:--:-Saturday
11Salford C.Grimsby-:--:-Saturday
12TranmereBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
13WalsallBromleyVoidPPPanel
14PartickFalkirk-:--:-Saturday
15Edinburgh C.Spartans FC-:--:-EKO
16USAPanama-:--:-Sunday
17AirdrieEast Kilbride-:--:-EKO
18Ayr Utd.Peterhead-:--:-EKO
19DunfermlineK. Hearts-:--:-EKO
20LivingstonInverness-:--:-EKO
21Burgos CFMirandes-:--:-Sunday
22CadizMalaga-:--:-LKO
23CartagenaRacing Ferrol-:--:-Saturday
24EibarEldense-:--:-LKO
25ElcheDeportivo LC-:--:-Sunday
26GranadaCordoba-:--:-Sunday
27HuescaAlbacete-:--:-Sunday
28R. OviedoAlmeria-:--:-Sunday
29SantanderLevante-:--:-Sunday
30CrusadersLinfield-:--:-Saturday
31GlenavonBallymena U.-:--:-Saturday
32GlentoranDungannon S.-:--:-Saturday
33PortadownLoughgall-:--:-LKO
34CroatiaScotland-:--:-LKO
35PolandPortugal-:--:-LKO
36SerbiaSwitzerland-:--:-LKO
37SpainDenmark-:--:-LKO
38AustriaNorway-:--:-Sunday
39FinlandEngland-:--:-Sunday
40GreeceRep. Ireland-:--:-Sunday
41KazakhstanSlovenia-:--:-Sunday
42ArmeniaMacedonia-:--:-Sunday
43BelarusN. Ireland-:--:-LKO
44BulgariaLuxembourg-:--:-LKO
45CyprusRomania-:--:-LKO
46F. IslandsLatvia-:--:-Sunday
47LithuaniaKosovo-:--:-EKO
48LiechtensteinGibraltar-:--:-Sunday
49MaltaMoldova-:--:-Sunday
