WAEC Releases 2024 WASSCE Results For Private Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2024 Second-Series West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates. According to the results, 67.55% of the candidates obtained credit and above in at least five subjects, marking a significant achievement for those who sat for the exam.

The examination was conducted in Nigeria between October 25 and December 20, 2024. Candidates were given two options for taking the exam: the traditional Paper and Pen method or a new computer-based hybrid model, allowing flexibility based on their preference during registration.

Statistics and Performance Breakdown

According to a statement issued by Moyosola F. Adesina, the Acting Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, a total of 68,342 candidates registered for the examination. However, only 65,023 actually sat for the exam across 5,067 centres nationwide. This represents a 20% decline in registration compared to 2023.

Out of the 65,023 candidates who participated:

43,923 candidates (67.55%) obtained credit and above in at least five subjects, with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

34,878 candidates (53.64%) secured credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Of those who met the English and Mathematics requirement, 16,886 (48.41%) were male, while 17,992 (51.58%) were female.

WAEC ensured that candidates with special needs were adequately accommodated in the examination process. A total of 157 special needs candidates registered, including:

25 visually impaired candidates

13 candidates with hearing impairments

15 Albino candidates

WAEC confirmed that all necessary provisions were made to ensure that these candidates had a fair and equal opportunity to participate in the exams.

Exam Processing and Release of Results

The coordination and marking of the examination took place at five designated centres located in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Enugu, and Kaduna between January 15 and February 4, 2025.

As of the release date, 62,354 candidates (95.90%) have had their results fully processed and released. However, 2,669 candidates (4.10%) are still awaiting the completion of some subjects due to errors attributable to them during the examination process.

Malpractice and Withheld Results

WAEC revealed that 2,577 candidates (3.96%) had their results withheld due to allegations of examination malpractice. The council assured the public that all cases will be thoroughly investigated. This includes reviewing evidence obtained during the exams and considering candidates’ representations through WAEC’s online portal.

Candidates affected by withheld results were advised to visit the WAEC malpractice portal for updates while investigations are ongoing.