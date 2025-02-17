Federal Government Seeks $300M Loan From World Bank to Improve Nigeria’s Health Security

The Federal Government of Nigeria is in talks with the World Bank for a new $300 million loan to enhance the country’s health security infrastructure. This funding aims to strengthen Nigeria’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to health emergencies.

According to information obtained from the World Bank, the loan will be implemented by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), while the Federal Ministry of Finance will act as the borrower on behalf of the Nigerian government.

Objectives of the Loan Project

The primary goal of the project is to increase regional collaboration and improve the country’s health system capacity. This includes disease surveillance, emergency response, and diagnostic capabilities across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The project is still in the early stages, with the World Bank’s disclosure date set for February 6, 2025. Key milestones include:

Appraisal Date: April 14, 2025

April 14, 2025 Board Approval Date: July 30, 2025

July 30, 2025 Implementation Start Date: 2026 Fiscal Year

Health Security Programme and Planned Investments

The Nigeria Health Security Programme will focus on critical improvements, including:

Expanding molecular laboratory capacity

Upgrading primary healthcare centres

Establishing emergency operation centres

Constructing warehouses for medical supplies

Deploying mobile laboratories for rapid testing

Installing water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities

Setting up solar energy systems to power healthcare infrastructure

While the total cost of the project is yet to be determined, the World Bank has committed $300 million to support these initiatives. This investment is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to improve pandemic preparedness and public health response mechanisms, especially in light of lessons learned from previous outbreaks such as COVID-19.

Concerns Over Debt and Project Risks

Although this loan aims to improve healthcare resilience, there are significant concerns about Nigeria’s rising debt. The country has been securing multiple loans from international financial institutions. The Federal Government has already engaged the World Bank for two additional loans totalling $580 million, expected to be approved in March 2025. These projects include:

Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria 2.0 ($80M): Aimed at addressing malnutrition and food insecurity. HOPE for Quality Basic Education for All ($552.18M): With $500 million from the World Bank and an additional $54 million from other sources to improve basic education quality.

Since President Bola Tinubu assumed office, Nigeria has received loan approvals worth $6.95 billion from the World Bank within 18 months. According to data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria currently owes the World Bank $17.32 billion, with the majority ($16.84 billion) attributed to the International Development Association (IDA).

Nigeria’s rising external debt has led to increased debt servicing costs. In the first nine months of 2024 alone, the government spent $3.58 billion on servicing foreign debt, marking a 39.77% increase compared to $2.56 billion spent in the same period in 2023.

Environmental and Social Risks

Despite its benefits, the Health Security Programme carries notable risks, particularly in terms of environmental and social impact. These include:

Increased medical waste generation

Occupational hazards for healthcare workers

Higher demand for energy and water resources

Potential social grievances from affected communities

Land acquisition issues and concerns in conflict-prone areas

Government’s Economic Strategy

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing reliance on external borrowing. The Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, emphasized that President Tinubu’s administration is focused on fostering private-sector-led growth to drive economic stability and long-term sustainability.

In a recent meeting with World Bank Executive Director Dr. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Edun highlighted Nigeria’s shift toward economic self-sufficiency through strategic partnerships and investment-friendly policies.

While Nigeria continues to secure international loans for critical infrastructure and social development projects, there is increasing pressure to balance these investments with economic sustainability and debt management strategies.