Visual arts can create jobs, earn forex, says Lagos arts official

Key points

Lagos arts official says Nigeria’s visual arts sector has the potential to create jobs, boost tourism and generate foreign exchange earnings.

He argues that inadequate recognition and investment are limiting the sector’s contribution to the economy.

Nigerian artists are increasingly gaining international recognition and attracting buyers abroad.

Government support through exhibitions, cultural exchanges and international promotion could expand market access.

Stakeholders are being urged to strengthen platforms that showcase Nigerian art globally.

Main story

A Lagos State arts official has called for greater investment in Nigeria’s visual arts industry, arguing that the sector has the potential to create jobs, attract tourists and generate significant foreign exchange earnings if properly developed.

Ayoola Mudasiru, Head of the Design Arts Department at the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture (LSCAC), said the country’s visual arts industry remains underutilised despite growing international demand for African art and culture.

According to him, many Nigerian artists have already established themselves on the global stage, with artworks attracting buyers and collectors in international markets. However, he said the sector has yet to receive the level of support needed to translate individual successes into broader economic gains.

Mudasiru noted that stronger institutional backing could help artists access new markets while positioning Nigeria as a leading destination for cultural tourism and creative investment.

He said government-led initiatives such as exhibitions, cultural exchange programmes and international promotional campaigns could provide local artists with greater visibility and open up opportunities for partnerships, investment and export growth.

Beyond the artists themselves, he said a thriving visual arts sector would support a wider ecosystem that includes gallery operators, curators, art educators, designers, craftsmen and event organisers.

He also argued that expanding the sector could have spillover benefits for tourism, hospitality and related service industries, particularly as more travellers seek cultural experiences and creative attractions.

Mudasiru urged governments to make greater use of Nigerian embassies and cultural missions abroad as platforms for showcasing local artistic talent and promoting the country’s cultural identity.

He added that established cultural events such as the Lagos State Festival for Arts and Culture should be strengthened to create more opportunities for artists while enhancing Nigeria’s cultural visibility internationally.

The issues

Nigeria’s creative economy has attracted increasing attention in recent years, with music, film and fashion emerging as major cultural exports. However, the visual arts sector has often received less policy attention despite growing international demand for African contemporary art.

Industry stakeholders have long argued that inadequate funding, limited exhibition opportunities, weak market structures and insufficient international promotion have constrained the sector’s growth.

As countries increasingly use culture and creative industries to drive tourism, exports and national branding, advocates say Nigeria risks missing significant economic opportunities if the visual arts sector remains underdeveloped.

What’s being said

“There is money in art if it is properly packaged and promoted. The challenge is that the sector is not receiving the attention and investment it deserves.” — Ayoola Mudasiru

“We have lots of talented artists in Nigeria. What we need is visibility and platforms that will expose our works to international audiences.” — Ayoola Mudasiru

“The visual arts sector has the capacity to create jobs, earn foreign exchange and improve Nigeria’s image globally. What is needed is deliberate support and recognition from the government and other stakeholders.” — Ayoola Mudasiru

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to continue pushing for policies that improve funding, international exposure and market access for Nigerian artists. Attention will also focus on how governments and cultural institutions can better integrate visual arts into tourism promotion and creative economy strategies.

Bottom line

As global demand for African art grows, supporters of the sector argue that Nigeria has an opportunity to turn its artistic talent into a significant economic asset, but only if investment, promotion and institutional support improve.