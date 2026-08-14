Nollywood film ‘Black Market’ targets Guinness World Record

Key Points

‘Black Market’ will premiere on Sept. 26 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Organisers are targeting 50,000 viewers for the premiere.

The film follows five market women involved in cross-border smuggling.

The crime drama features Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Uzor Arukwe.

Main Story

Nollywood film, ‘Black Market’, is set to premiere on Sept. 26 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, with its producers targeting a Guinness World Record for the largest audience at a film screening.

Rixelstudios, the production company, announced the planned premiere on its Instagram page, saying it expected 50,000 people to attend the screening.

The film, directed by Fatimah Gimsay, follows five market women who turn to cross-border smuggling as they struggle with fuel scarcity and economic pressure.

Their operation takes a dangerous turn when a rival kidnaps the daughter of one of the women, forcing the group to risk their lives to secure her release.

Written by Gimsay and Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, the film explores crime, survival and the bond among the women.

‘Black Market’ was produced by Rixelstudios in collaboration with FilmOne Studios, Signet Ring Studios and Switch Visuals Production.

The cast includes Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Itele D Icon, Scarlet Gomez, Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Susan Pwajok and Uzor Arukwe.

The Issues

The planned screening is built around an attempt to attract 50,000 viewers at a single premiere, with the organisers seeking to establish a Guinness World Record.

What’s Being Said

Rixelstudios urged movie lovers to attend the Sept. 26 screening at Tafawa Balewa Square, describing the event as an opportunity to “break & set a new Guinness World Record”.

What’s Next

The film will premiere on Sept. 26 at Tafawa Balewa Square, where organisers are targeting an audience of 50,000 people.

Bottom Line

‘Black Market’ combines crime, drama and action with a large-scale premiere that its producers hope will secure a Guinness World Record.