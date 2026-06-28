Tradigital art can boost Nigeria’s global creative influence

Key points

Creative industry stakeholders say tradigital art can help preserve Nigerian culture while expanding its global reach.

Tradigital art combines traditional artistic practices, archival materials and digital technologies.

Experts say the approach allows artists to engage younger audiences through digital platforms.

Infrastructure gaps, limited training and high costs remain major barriers to adoption.

Emerging opportunities include NFTs, virtual exhibitions and collaborations across creative industries.

Main story

Nigeria’s growing creative economy could gain a new avenue for cultural preservation and global influence through tradigital art, according to creative industry advocate Jumoke Sanwo.

Sanwo, Creative Director of Revolving Art Incubator (RAI), said the fusion of traditional artistic practices with digital technologies offers an opportunity to preserve cultural heritage while connecting with new audiences in Nigeria and abroad.

She described tradigital art as a creative approach that combines archival materials, indigenous artistic traditions and modern digital tools to create new forms of expression.

According to her, the approach is becoming increasingly relevant as younger audiences spend more time in digital spaces, including social media platforms, gaming environments and virtual exhibition spaces.

Sanwo said tradigital art provides a way for Nigerian artists to share cultural narratives internationally while maintaining control over how those stories are presented and interpreted.

She argued that the approach goes beyond simply digitising traditional artworks, instead creating new ways of engaging with history, memory and cultural identity through technology.

The creative director stressed that successful tradigital practice requires a strong foundation in research, indigenous knowledge and cultural history. She warned against treating tradition merely as a visual style without understanding its deeper meanings and context.

Sanwo also highlighted the economic opportunities emerging within the sector. She said new markets are developing around NFTs, immersive digital exhibitions, virtual collections and cross-industry collaborations involving fashion, film, gaming and design.

However, she noted that adoption remains constrained by several challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, high technology costs, limited access to specialised training and difficulties in preserving and accessing archival materials.

To address these challenges, she called for structured programmes that combine artistic training with skills in coding, digital fabrication and archival management.

She also advocated stronger collaboration among cultural institutions, technology organisations and educational bodies to support the integration of art, culture and innovation.

The issues

As technology increasingly shapes how culture is consumed and preserved, creative industries worldwide are exploring ways to blend traditional artistic practices with digital tools.

For Nigeria, the rise of tradigital art presents an opportunity to preserve cultural heritage while engaging younger generations who primarily interact through digital platforms.

However, limited infrastructure, funding constraints and gaps in digital skills development continue to hinder the growth of technology-driven creative sectors across the country.

The challenge for policymakers and industry stakeholders is how to support innovation without losing the authenticity and cultural value that make Nigerian artistic traditions unique.

What’s being said

“Tradigital practice allows Nigerian culture to travel on its own terms. Artists can reach global audiences while retaining authorship and narrative control.” — Jumoke Sanwo

“Digital tools should function as extensions, not replacements.” — Jumoke Sanwo

“The question is not how to digitise culture but what technology allows us to remember, reframe or resist.” — Jumoke Sanwo

“I see a future where a handwoven textile, a coded animation and an archival document exist in dialogue rather than hierarchy.” — Jumoke Sanwo

“If properly supported, tradigital art will become a defining language of contemporary Nigerian and African expression, shaping how we remember the past and imagine what comes next.” — Jumoke Sanwo

What’s next

Industry stakeholders are expected to push for greater investment in digital creative infrastructure, specialised training and cultural preservation initiatives. Attention will also focus on how artists and institutions can leverage emerging technologies such as virtual exhibitions, immersive experiences and digital marketplaces to expand the reach of Nigerian art.

Bottom line

Tradigital art is emerging as a bridge between Nigeria’s cultural heritage and the digital future, offering artists new ways to preserve traditions, reach global audiences and participate in growing technology-driven creative markets.