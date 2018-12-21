Victor Moses Likely to Return to Crystal Palace in January

Iwobi is Europe’s fourth best passer this season

English Premier League side, Crystal Palace is confident of winning the race to sign Chelsea and former Super Eagles player, Victor Moses, eight years after he left the club.

Chelsea is ready to sell Moses when the January window opens, with the Nigerian not part of Maurizio’s Sarri’s plans.

Moses, who progressed through Palace’s academy before joining Wigan in 2010, has made just five appearances for Chelsea this term.

Wolves and West Ham are also monitoring the situation but Palace believes Moses favours a switch back to Selhurst Park.

Chelsea is also believed to be considering cashing in on Tammy Abraham’s good form on loan at Aston Villa by selling him next month.

Newcastle is ready to make another approach for the England international after they tried to acquire him on loan in 2017 only to be beaten by Swansea.

Palace is also in the running for Abraham, although they are also interested in taking Dominic Solanke on loan from Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi isn’t much of a scorer, notwithstanding, he can make awesome passes that sometimes turn to goal assists which ranks him as Europe’s fourth best in making passes this season.

Put together by football analyst, Ray Hamill, the stat covers the big five leagues in Europe – that is Premier League, Ligue 1, Seria A, Bundesliga and La Liga. Out of the 20 players, Iwobi is credited with completing an average of 2.86 passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes.

There’s no struggling to see how Iwobi’s number came about. In 14 appearances so far for Arsenal, he has completed 366 passes, assisted two times and created three big chances.

The same can be said for his outing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. When the Super Eagles played Libya in the AFCON qualifiers, he set up Ighalo’s second goal, helping Nigeria to a 4-0 win. He is only ranked below big names like Lionel Messi, Neymar and David Silva.