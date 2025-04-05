Verve Expands Payment Frontiers With Global Partnerships And Contactless Innovation

Verve, Africa’s largest domestic payment card and token brand, has continued to strengthen its position as a leader in digital payments through a series of strategic partnerships and technological advancements. The brand remains committed to providing seamless and secure transactions across a growing network of acceptance points.

As part of its global expansion, Verve has recently partnered with leading international and regional payment platforms, including Temu, AliExpress, PalmPay, and FortisPay. These integrations enhance Verve cardholders’ access to global e-commerce marketplaces and digital payment solutions, reinforcing the brand’s mission to facilitating easy transactions across borders.

Building on this momentum, Verve has also accelerated its adoption of contactless payment solutions, strengthening its presence across key fintech and payment service provider platforms, including Opay, PalmPay, Global Accelerex, Interswitch, and Paystack terminals. This development aligns with the growing demand for faster, more secure digital payment methods, benefiting both merchants and consumers.

Commenting on these milestones, Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Verve International, stated:

“At Verve, we remain committed to driving innovation in digital payments while ensuring our cardholders enjoy secure and hassle-free transactions. Our recent integrations with global e-commerce platforms and the growing acceptance of our contactless solutions reflect our dedication to advancing financial inclusion and enhancing payment experiences.”

With over 75 million Verve cards issued to date, the brand continues to expand its footprint across ATMs, PoS terminals, online, agency banking outlets, e-commerce platforms, and mobile applications. As Verve consolidates its leadership in Africa’s payment ecosystem, it remains focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower individuals and businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.