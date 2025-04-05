Nigeria’s First Domestic Dollar Bond Wins Prestigious Award

Nigeria’s inaugural domestic US dollar bond has been named West Africa Deal of the Year at the 2025 Global Banking & Markets Africa Awards, following a highly successful issuance that raised $917 million. Initially targeting $500 million, the bond was oversubscribed by 180%, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Announced by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on August 19, 2024, the five-year bond is listed on both the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and FMDQ Securities Exchange. The issuance attracted a diverse pool of investors, including local institutions, diaspora Nigerians, and international stakeholders. The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) served as the Global Coordinator.

At the Bonds, Loans & ESG Capital Markets Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, accepted the award and later presented it to Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, in Abuja.

“This award is a milestone in our efforts to position Nigeria—and Lagos—as a leading international financial centre,” Edun stated. “It underscores confidence in Nigeria’s financial markets and their ability to perform under challenging global conditions.”

The recognition highlights Nigeria’s commitment to developing its capital markets, enhancing its investment landscape, and attracting foreign capital, reinforcing the country’s potential for sustained economic growth.