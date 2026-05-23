Bitcoin falls below $76,000 on heavy ETF selloffs

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 23, 2026

Key Points

Bitcoin declined 2.22% to trade around $75,893

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $1.63 billion in five-day outflows

BlackRock’s IBIT accounted for more than $1.15 billion of total withdrawals

Main Story

Bitcoin fell below the $76,000 threshold on Friday as sustained institutional selloffs through spot exchange-traded funds intensified downward pressure across the cryptocurrency market.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency declined by 2.22% to trade around $75,893, underperforming a broader crypto market downturn driven largely by persistent ETF outflows and increased risk-off sentiment among institutional investors.

Data from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs showed five consecutive days of net outflows totalling nearly $1.63 billion. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) accounted for more than $1.15 billion of the withdrawals, making it the largest contributor to the recent selloff.

Analysts said the withdrawals increased direct sell-side pressure on Bitcoin while weakening overall market confidence. The downturn also coincided with a breakdown below a major ascending trendline that had supported Bitcoin’s recovery since April.

At the same time, capital rotation into alternative digital assets accelerated, with XRP and Solana-linked ETFs reportedly attracting fresh inflows as investors diversified exposure away from Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Technically, Bitcoin is testing a critical support zone between $75,600 and its 50-day moving average near $76,427. A sustained break below that range could trigger additional liquidations toward the $74,000 level, while a recovery above support may push prices back toward resistance near $80,800.

The broader crypto market has also remained sensitive to global macroeconomic uncertainty, interest rate expectations and changing institutional risk appetite.

The Issues

Institutional participation through spot ETFs has become one of the strongest drivers of Bitcoin price movements since U.S. regulators approved the products. Large inflows previously helped fuel Bitcoin’s rally to record highs, but sustained withdrawals are now reversing that momentum.

The recent rotation into alternative cryptocurrencies also reflects changing investor sentiment within the digital asset market, where traders increasingly seek higher-growth opportunities outside Bitcoin during periods of volatility.

Analysts warn that continued ETF outflows could deepen market instability if technical support levels fail to hold.

What’s Being Said

“The current weakness is being driven primarily by institutional distribution rather than retail panic selling,” said analysts at crypto research platform Glassnode.

“ETF flows are now acting as one of the market’s strongest short-term directional indicators for Bitcoin prices,” said James Butterfill, Head of Research at CoinShares.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to closely monitor the next batch of ETF flow data scheduled for release on May 23

Traders will watch whether Bitcoin can maintain support above the $75,600 level

Further institutional outflows could increase downside pressure across the broader cryptocurrency market

The Bottom Line: Bitcoin’s latest decline underscores how deeply institutional capital flows now influence crypto market direction. With technical support weakening and ETF outflows accelerating, near-term momentum appears tilted to the downside unless investor sentiment stabilises quickly.