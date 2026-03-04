U.S. forces strike 2,000 targets as ‘operation epic fury’ intensifies

KEY POINTS

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Tuesday that American forces have struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran since the commencement of “Operation Epic Fury” on Saturday.

Admiral Brad Cooper reported the destruction of 17 Iranian warships, including the country’s “most operational” submarine, in less than 100 hours of combat.

The operation has reportedly eliminated hundreds of Iranian ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones, while severely degrading the nation’s air defense systems.

CENTCOM stated that there is currently not a single Iranian ship underway in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, or the Gulf of Oman.

MAIN STORY

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has released a significant operational update regarding the ongoing military offensive against Iran, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury.” Admiral Brad Cooper, overseeing U.S. forces in the Middle East, described the mission as an “unprecedented operation” designed to systematically dismantle Iran’s ability to threaten American interests and international shipping. According to the update, more than 2,000 munitions have been utilized to hit nearly 2,000 strategic targets across the country.

The maritime phase of the campaign has been particularly devastating for Tehran. Within a 100-hour window, U.S. forces successfully neutralized 17 Iranian naval vessels. This includes the sinking of a high-priority submarine and the destruction of significant assets like the drone carrier Shahid Bagheri and the forward base ship IRIS Makran. Admiral Cooper emphasized that the goal is to “sink the entire Iranian navy,” noting that maritime traffic from the Iranian side has effectively ceased in the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The escalation follows a massive joint U.S.-Israeli offensive launched last Saturday, which reportedly targeted Iranian leadership compounds, nuclear-related facilities, and military infrastructure. In retaliation, Tehran has fired over 500 ballistic missiles and 2,000 drones at U.S. bases in the region. While the U.S. claims to be “ahead of the game plan,” the conflict has sparked widespread regional instability, leading to thousands of flight cancellations and a surge in global energy prices as the Strait of Hormuz remains a central flashpoint.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Our military in the Middle East is undertaking an unprecedented operation to eliminate Iran’s ability to threaten Americans,” stated Admiral Brad Cooper , Commander of CENTCOM.

, Commander of CENTCOM. On naval dominance: “Today, there’s not a single Iranian ship underway in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz or the Gulf of Oman.”

Regarding the scale of the conflict: “The first 24 hours of this operation were nearly double the scale [of 2003’s ‘Shock and Awe’], and we continue with 24/7 strikes into Iran.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Top U.S. administration officials have warned Congress to expect an even larger wave of strikes in the coming days as the operation moves into its next phase.

Analysts are monitoring internal developments in Iran following reports of the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the subsequent targeting of the “Assembly of Experts” in Qom.

With maritime trade through the Persian Gulf disrupted, the U.S. may begin escorting commercial tankers to stabilize global oil and gas markets.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that “Operation Epic Fury” has fundamentally shifted the military balance in the Middle East within just four days. Admiral Cooper insists that while Iran’s retaliatory capacity is declining, the U.S. and Israel will continue “surgical and overwhelming” strikes until their strategic objectives—including the total neutralization of the Iranian Navy—are fully realized.