Nigeria joins 60 global regulators to curb AI deepfakes

KEY POINTS

Nigeria has joined more than 60 global regulators to establish stringent standards for AI-generated imagery, specifically targeting deepfakes and non-consensual content.

The joint initiative is coordinated by the International Enforcement Cooperation Working Group (IEWG) of the Global Privacy Assembly.

Regulators expressed “growing global concern” over the misuse of AI tools to create defamatory materials and non-consensual imagery of identifiable individuals.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) will use Compliance Audit Returns (CAR) to monitor and assess the responsible use of AI within the country.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has aligned with a coalition of over 60 international regulators to tackle the privacy risks posed by advanced Artificial Intelligence. In a statement released on Wednesday by Babatunde Bamigboye, Head of Legal, Enforcement, and Regulations, the commission endorsed a unified global position on the creation of realistic AI-generated images and videos. The collaboration focuses on preventing the generation of harmful content that targets children and vulnerable persons.

The move is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to balance technological innovation with digital safety. Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, previously set the stage for this by leading the development of the National AI Strategy. To provide a local enforcement framework, the NDPC referenced its General Application and Implementation Directive (GAID), which requires organizations to embed “privacy by design” and “privacy by default” when deploying AI systems.

Under the new standards, organizations are urged to implement robust safeguards and transparent mechanisms for content removal. Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of the NDPC, emphasized that the commission would not just set rules but actively monitor them. This oversight will be integrated into the existing Nigeria Data Protection Act, ensuring that innovation in emerging technologies does not come at the expense of the fundamental privacy rights of Nigerian citizens.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The decision came following a growing global concern over privacy risks associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools capable of generating realistic images and videos of identifiable individuals,” stated Babatunde Bamigboye , Head of Legal, Enforcement and Regulations at NDPC.

, Head of Legal, Enforcement and Regulations at NDPC. “Compliance Audit Returns (CAR) under the Nigeria Data Protection Act would be used to assess and monitor responsible AI use in Nigeria,” said Dr. Vincent Olatunji , National Commissioner of NDPC.

, National Commissioner of NDPC. “The collaboration formed part of Nigeria’s broader efforts to promote responsible use of AI technologies.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The NDPC will begin integrating these global standards into the 2026 compliance audit cycle for data controllers and processors.

Organizations deploying AI-generated content tools must review their privacy policies to align with the “privacy by design” mandate of the GAID.

Further inter-agency collaboration is expected to strengthen the National AI Strategy’s enforcement mechanisms against synthetic media misuse.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria is closing the gap between rapid AI advancement and regulatory oversight. The NDPC insists that by joining this global coalition, the country is establishing a clear boundary: AI innovation must respect human dignity and constitutional privacy rights or face strict regulatory sanctions.