NCDC raises alarm as Lassa Fever claims 75 Lives in seven weeks

KEY POINTS

75 deaths and 326 confirmed cases recorded across 16 states as of epidemiological week 7.

Case fatality rate rises to 23%, higher than 19.7% recorded in same period of 2025.

NCDC cites weak infection control, delayed treatment and poor response coordination as key drivers.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has raised concern over a resurgence of Lassa fever, with 75 deaths recorded within the first seven weeks of 2026.

In its latest Lassa fever situation report covering epidemiological week 7 (February 9–15), the agency disclosed that 326 confirmed cases and 75 deaths were reported across 16 states and 58 Local Government Areas (LGAs), resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 23 per cent.

Taraba State recorded the highest number of fatalities with 24 deaths, followed by Bauchi with 19 and Plateau with eight. Ondo, Edo and Benue states reported five deaths each, while Ebonyi recorded three. Nasarawa and Kogi accounted for two deaths apiece, and Kano and Kebbi reported one death each.

The NCDC noted that the 23 per cent fatality rate is higher than the 19.7 per cent recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

The report indicated that 84 per cent of confirmed cases were concentrated in four states — Bauchi (33 per cent), Ondo (22 per cent), Taraba (19 per cent) and Edo (10 per cent).

In week 7 alone, 82 new confirmed cases and 20 deaths were reported across 14 states, an increase from the 74 confirmed cases recorded in the preceding week.

The predominant age group affected is 21–30 years, with patients ranging from one to 90 years old and a median age of 30. Five healthcare workers were also infected during the reporting week, heightening concerns over infection prevention and control practices in health facilities.

Despite the spike in fatalities, the agency stated that the overall number of suspected and confirmed cases in 2026 remains lower than figures recorded during the same period last year.

The NCDC confirmed that the National Lassa Fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) has been activated to coordinate response efforts nationwide.

THE ISSUES

Lassa fever remains endemic in parts of Nigeria, with seasonal outbreaks posing recurring public health challenges. The rising fatality rate signals potential gaps in early detection, case management and infection control measures.

Field investigations by the NCDC revealed that most transmissions are occurring in known endemic areas, but weaknesses in response implementation have contributed to sustained spread and higher mortality.

Identified gaps include infections in general outpatient and maternity settings, poor adherence to Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols, inadequate pre-positioning of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and substandard isolation centre conditions.

Other contributing factors include delayed hospital presentation due to financial barriers, weak contact tracing, inconsistent activation of State Incident Management Systems and persistent stigma associated with the disease.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, stressed that while the agency provides national coordination, outbreak response and health service delivery fall primarily under state governments within Nigeria’s federal structure.

He urged state authorities to strengthen accountability, ensure adequate resource allocation and enforce established response frameworks to curb transmission and reduce fatalities.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NCDC says it will continue to coordinate national response efforts through the activated Incident Management System, while intensifying surveillance, laboratory testing and risk communication.

States are expected to reinforce infection control practices, improve contact tracing, ensure timely case management and address structural gaps in isolation and treatment facilities.

BOTTOM LINE

With 75 deaths recorded in just seven weeks and a rising fatality rate, Nigeria faces renewed urgency in tackling Lassa fever through stronger state-level response, improved infection control and early access to treatment to prevent further loss of lives.