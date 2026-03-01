Iran declares 40 Days of mourning after Supreme Leader’s death

KEY POINTS

Iran has declared 40 days of national mourning and a seven-day public holiday following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

State media, including IRNA and Fars, confirmed Khamenei was killed at his office during Saturday’s joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, describing his death as “martyrdom.”

The Israeli military confirmed the same strikes killed several other top officials, including the Defense Minister and the head of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council stated that Khamenei’s death marks the start of a “great uprising” against those they call “tyrants of the world.”

While state media showed mourners gathered at holy sites, reports also surfaced of spontaneous celebrations and cheering in parts of Tehran.

MAIN STORY

Iran has entered a 40-day period of official mourning following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. State television interrupted regular programming early Sunday to confirm that the 86-year-old religious leader was killed during a massive “preemptive” military operation by the United States and Israel. Iranian officials reported that Khamenei died at his workplace in Tehran, alongside several family members and high-ranking security aides.

The joint assault, which the U.S. and Israel say was designed to stop imminent threats, hit over 30 sites and killed more than 200 people. Among the dead were the nation’s Defense Minister and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). President Donald Trump, who announced the death on Truth Social, called it the “greatest chance” for Iranians to reclaim their country, labeling the late leader “one of the most evil people in history.”

The response within Iran has been sharply divided. In the holy city of Mashhad and parts of Tehran, thousands of supporters gathered to weep and chant in honor of the “Martyr of the Guardian.” However, exile media and ground reports also described scenes of joy in some neighborhoods, where residents reportedly cheered from windows as news of the leadership’s collapse spread. To maintain order, the Iranian government has flooded the streets with security forces and restricted internet access while the council of senior leaders meets to discuss who will take over.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The martyrdom of Imam Ali Khamenei will mark the beginning of a great uprising against the tyrants of the world,” stated Iran’s Supreme National Security Council .

posted: “Khamenei… is dead. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.” The IRGC vowed a “hard, decisive” punishment, saying: “The hand of revenge of the Iranian people will not let go of the killers of the Imam.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Assembly of Experts is expected to meet in Tehran to choose a new Supreme Leader. Until then, a temporary council including the President and the head of the judiciary will hold power.

President Trump has warned that “pinpoint bombing” will continue throughout the week to ensure U.S. and Israeli objectives are met.

Pro-Iran protests have already turned deadly in cities like Karachi, Pakistan, where hundreds tried to storm the U.S. consulate.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has left a massive power vacuum in the Middle East. While the Iranian government tries to turn his death into a rallying cry for an uprising, the U.S.-led alliance is banking on the “decapitation” of the regime to bring about a total collapse of its military and political influence.