UK Unveils 10-Year Minimum Route To Permanent Residency In Historic Immigration Shake-up

The United Kingdom has rolled out one of its most far-reaching immigration reforms in half a century, introducing a new “Earned Settlement” framework that significantly expands the timeline for migrants to obtain Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

The Home Office, confirming the update through Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, said the new policy redefines settlement as “a privilege that must be earned,” emphasising economic contribution, lawful behaviour and integration into the British system.

Under the redesigned structure, most migrants will now be required to complete 10 years of residency before becoming eligible for ILR — double the previous five-year standard.

New Settlement Tiers and Penalties

The Earned Settlement model evaluates applicants based on four pillars:

character, integration, contribution and residence.

These factors will determine whether an individual qualifies for accelerated settlement, remains on the standard timeline or faces extended waiting periods.

Key changes include:

Low-paid Health & Care workers (below RQF Level 6): 15-year route

15-year route Migrants who accessed public funds: up to 20-year wait

up to 20-year wait Immigration violators (overstayers, illegal entrants): penalties extending settlement to 30 years

Fast-Track Pathways Remain Available

Several categories still qualify for shorter settlement timelines:

NHS doctors and nurses: remain on the traditional five-year route

remain on the traditional High earners with taxable income above £125,140 for three consecutive years: three-year ILR route

three-year ILR route Workers earning £50,270+ for three years: five-year reduction

five-year reduction Public service workers (5-year service): eligible for a five-year reduction

eligible for a five-year reduction Active community volunteers: may shorten residency by 3–5 years

may shorten residency by 3–5 years C1-level English proficiency: contributes to faster approval

contributes to faster approval Global Talent and Innovator visa holders: eligible in as little as three years

Family members of British citizens, including those under the BN(O) and family routes, may also reduce their settlement timeline by five years.

Who Is Not Affected

The new rules will not apply to:

Individuals who already hold ILR

EU Settlement Scheme beneficiaries

Migrants on the five-year family route

Hong Kong BN(O) residents

Armed Forces families

Windrush scheme participants

Impact on Migrants

The reform will have the biggest impact on skilled workers, whose ILR timeline has now doubled. Dependants will also undergo an independent assessment rather than aligning automatically with the main applicant’s pathway.

Based on Home Office projections, net migration rose by 2.6 million between 2021 and 2024, and settlement grants are expected to reach 1.6 million between 2026 and 2030 under the new structure.