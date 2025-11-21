Stakeholders Chart New Path For Nigeria’s Aviation Sector

Stakeholders have outlined a new direction for Nigeria’s aviation sector at the 2025 National Aviation Conference, which many participants described as the most impactful since the series began in 2022.

The forum, held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, gathered state governors, top federal officials, aviation experts, and private-sector players under the theme, “Elevating the Nigerian Aviation Industry through Investment, Partnership and Global Engagement.”

The event drew a high-level audience, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, while the governors of Plateau and Ogun States were represented. Also present were the Chairman of FAAN’s Board, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abubakar Kana.

FAAN’s Managing Director/CEO, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said the sector has moved beyond the setbacks triggered by the COVID-19 era and is now positioned for growth, with global passenger traffic projected to reach nearly 5 billion this year. She added that despite past challenges—such as infrastructure deficits and forex pressures—the industry remains open for private-sector investment, noting that every infrastructure gap represents an investment opportunity with “strong multiplier effects.” She referenced ICAO’s estimate that every dollar invested in aviation generates nearly four dollars in economic value.

Kuku outlined ongoing federal investments, including upgrades to six airports and multiple runways, and highlighted FAAN’s six strategic pillars focused on customer-centric operations, modernisation, safety, and workforce development. She said more than 7,000 employees have been trained in the past two years, while partnerships—such as with ATOM Aviation Training Services in Dubai—are strengthening operational capacity.

State governors who participated in the conference commended FAAN for supporting the expansion of state-owned airports and improving facilities in FAAN-managed terminals. Borno State Governor Zulum noted that the recently rehabilitated Muhammadu Buhari International Airport in Maiduguri now offers improved global connectivity, with flight times of under four hours to key destinations in the Middle East and Europe.

The Minister of Aviation, represented at the forum, encouraged investors to explore opportunities in airport expansion, cargo development, and a proposed world-class Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, which the government hopes will reduce the billions of naira spent annually on offshore aircraft maintenance.

Panelists at the conference examined the competitiveness of Nigerian airlines in regional and global markets and called for policy reforms, including tax adjustments, single-digit interest loans, and stronger government protection under the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM). The Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines and spokesperson for the Airline Operators of Nigeria, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, urged the federal government to enforce reciprocity in aeropolitical agreements, noting that Nigerian carriers often face high charges and restrictive conditions abroad.

The conference concluded by underscoring the aviation sector’s role in national economic growth and highlighting FAAN’s efforts to strengthen the industry through investment, strategic leadership, and expanded stakeholder engagement.