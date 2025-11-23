Lagos–Toronto Becomes Nigeria’s Busiest Long-Haul Route, Signals Further Expansion

Passenger demand on the Lagos–Toronto route surged sharply in 2024, according to new data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The route is now one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing long-haul markets.

Speaking at the FAAN National Aviation Conference in Lagos, IATA’s Area Manager for West and Central Africa, Dr Samson Fatokun, said traffic on the Lagos–Toronto route increased by 28 percent year-on-year, while Lagos–New York recorded a 19 percent rise. He explained that the data reflects a growing appetite for international travel that Nigerian airports and airlines should position themselves to harness.

The rise in long-haul travel is unfolding at a time when Nigeria’s domestic aviation sector is under pressure. Recently, BizWatch reported that domestic airlines have lost nearly three million passengers since 2022 as a result of high operating costs, multiple charges and policy constraints. The data was highlighted by the Chief Financial Officer of Aero Contractors, Charles Grant, at the Civil Aviation Cost Recovery and Revenue Optimisation Stakeholders’ Retreat in Lagos. Grant warned that foreign carriers are increasingly absorbing demand that local operators cannot retain, a trend he described as a form of strategic leakage.

This contrast between declining domestic traffic and rising international demand suggests a significant shift in Nigeria’s aviation market. While local carriers continue to battle fiscal and regulatory challenges, long-haul routes such as Lagos–Toronto, Lagos–Manchester and Lagos–New York show strong commercial potential and remain globally underserved. Fatokun noted that these patterns point to opportunities for new nonstop services and deeper international connectivity.

He also cautioned that Nigeria’s rapidly expanding network of airports could face financial strain if operators fail to apply data-driven route development strategies. With more concessioned and state-owned airports being introduced, he said it has become increasingly important for development decisions to align with real traffic patterns in order to avoid underutilised infrastructure and missed growth opportunities.