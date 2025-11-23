Arewa Communities Criticize Nollywood Film ‘The Herd’ or Stereotyping

Former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has spoken out about the Nollywood thriller The Herd, saying Arewa viewers are concerned about its portrayal of Fulani herders. Ahmad noted that the film raises fears of stereotyping an entire group already affected by years of insecurity.

In a post on X, Ahmad stated that northern audiences are not denying the existence of banditry but are troubled by how the movie frames pastoralists. He highlighted a scene in the Netflix preview in which herders are shown crossing a road with their cattle before suddenly opening fire on travelers, including a newlywed couple. Ahmad said this depiction is dangerously inaccurate and risks creating a misleading impression of Fulani herders.

He emphasized that while some bandits are Fulani, the majority of herders are peaceful and have also suffered from criminal attacks. Portraying all herders as kidnappers, Ahmad warned, reinforces harmful stereotypes and could influence both local and global perceptions, potentially leading to stigma and harassment.

Ahmad advised filmmakers to consult security experts, victims, researchers, and pastoralist representatives when addressing sensitive national issues. He also suggested that the Nigerian Film Corporation, led by actor Ali Nuhu, should have provided guidance to prevent such portrayals. He called on filmmakers to focus on identifying criminals without casting suspicion on innocent communities, saying the story should condemn the perpetrators while protecting the reputation of law-abiding herders.