KEY POINTS

During his State of the Union address, U.S. President Donald Trump designated Venezuela as a “new friend and partner” following the removal of its former leader.

Former leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were apprehended in Caracas on Jan. 3 and are currently facing drug-related charges in New York.

The U.S. has already received over 80 million barrels of oil as Washington strengthens economic ties with acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

MAIN STORY

U.S. President Donald Trump has officially described Venezuela as a “new friend and partner” following the capture of the country’s former leader, Nicolás Maduro, earlier this year. Speaking during his State of the Union address on Wednesday, Trump characterized the detention of Maduro as a “colossal victory” for United States security. He stated that the event signifies the start of a “bright new chapter” for the Venezuelan people.

The shift in relations follows a Jan. 3 operation in Caracas where U.S. forces captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The pair were subsequently transported to New York, where they have been charged with various drug-related offenses. In his address, Trump noted that Washington is now working in close coordination with Venezuela’s acting President, Delcy Rodríguez, to fortify economic connections between the two nations.

A central element of this new partnership is the energy sector. Trump claimed that the United States has already received more than 80 million barrels of oil from the South American nation. Delcy Rodríguez, who moved from the vice-presidency to the leadership role following the U.S. intervention, has become the primary negotiator regarding Venezuela’s energy resources. This comes as Washington actively seeks to expand its access to the country’s extensive oil reserves.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

President Donald Trump called the capture: “A colossal victory for U.S. security,” and marked it as the beginning of a “bright new chapter.”

called the capture: “A colossal victory for U.S. security,” and marked it as the beginning of a “bright new chapter.” Regarding the economic shift, the President stated: “The U.S. had already received more than 80 million barrels of oil” from the nation.

The administration noted it is: “Working closely with Venezuela’s acting President, Delcy Rodríguez, to strengthen economic ties.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The drug-related trial for Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores will proceed in the New York court system.

U.S. energy firms are expected to increase their involvement in Venezuela to further tap into the nation’s vast oil reserves.

Washington and the administration of Delcy Rodríguez will likely continue negotiations to formalize long-term trade and security agreements.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the capture of Nicolás Maduro has triggered a radical pivot in U.S.-Venezuela relations, moving from years of hostility to a direct energy and economic partnership. With 80 million barrels of oil already delivered, the Trump administration is prioritizing the stabilization of Venezuela’s leadership under Delcy Rodríguez to secure American energy interests.