Kebbi First Lady Distributes Ramadan Palliatives To 1,000 Women, Orphans

KEY POINTS

Kebbi First Lady provides rice and cash support to 1,000 women and orphans.

Initiative aimed at easing economic hardship during Ramadan.

Religious leaders emphasise unity, moral values, and women’s role in nation-building.

MAIN STORY

The wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Nafisa Nasir-Idris, has distributed Ramadan palliatives to no fewer than 1,000 women and orphans in Birnin Kebbi.

The support package, comprising bags of rice and cash assistance, was delivered during the “3rd Kebbi Women’s Ramadan Lecture and Distribution of Palliatives to 1,000 Women and Orphans” held on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Nasir-Idris said the intervention was designed to cushion the effects of economic hardship on vulnerable women, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

She also acknowledged the mentorship of Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, wife of the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, noting that the initiative builds on programmes she previously started in the state.

The First Lady further urged women to prioritise proper upbringing of children, warning that modern technology, especially excessive use of mobile phones, poses challenges to moral guidance.

THE ISSUES

Rising living costs and economic pressures have increased vulnerability among women and low-income households, especially in northern Nigeria.

Stakeholders say targeted social interventions and value-based education are critical to addressing both economic and social challenges facing families.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Nasir-Idris called on mothers to remain steadfast in nurturing children with moral and spiritual values, emphasising the importance of prayers and guidance in shaping responsible citizens.

In virtual goodwill messages, the wives of the Katsina and Jigawa state governors, alongside Shinkafi-Bagudu, advised beneficiaries to use both the knowledge gained and material support wisely.

They noted that Ramadan symbolises compassion, kindness, and support for the less privileged.

Islamic scholars at the event also emphasised the importance of moral discipline, unity, and justice. Lecturer Malama Zainab Ja’afar-Adam cautioned against traits of hypocrisy, urging women to uphold honesty and trustworthiness as role models for their children.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Kebbi First Lady indicated that similar social support programmes and women-focused initiatives would continue as part of broader efforts to empower families and strengthen community welfare in the state.

BOTTOM LINE

Beyond providing immediate relief, the Ramadan intervention highlights the increasing importance of women-led initiatives in addressing economic hardship, promoting moral values, and fostering social cohesion at the grassroots level.