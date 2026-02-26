Thursday Chronicles: The Survival Guide To The “Double Fasting” Season

Hello, my Holy People! Welcome to a very special, spiritually-charged edition of the Chronicles. If you walked past your colleague today and they looked at you with the “peace that passeth all understanding” (or just the look of someone whose stomach is currently playing a symphony), then you know what time it is.

We are officially in that legendary season where the Crescent meets the Cross in the kitchen or rather, stays away from it. With Ramadan and Lent happening simultaneously, Nigeria is currently the global headquarters of self-control. If you think managing your bank account is hard, try managing your appetite when your neighbor is unknowingly frying plantain at 2:00 PM. It is a season of sacrifice, but let’s be honest: it’s also a season of extreme “long-throat” discipline.

Living in Nigeria during this double-fasting season is a unique experience. We have a country where half the population is waiting for the 6:00 PM bell and the other half is avoiding meat or giving up their favorite “soft work.” It’s the only time you’ll see a corporate boardroom where everyone is strangely focused, not because the meeting is interesting, but because nobody has the energy to argue. We are collectively navigating the “Wait First” gospel on a spiritual level.

But here’s the educative part: this season isn’t just about what we aren’t eating. It’s a massive National Character Audit. Whether you are doing the 40 days of Lent or the 30 days of Ramadan, the goal is the same: mastering the “Internal Man.” We are learning that we are stronger than our cravings. If you can survive Lagos traffic while fasting, you can survive anything. We are building a level of resilience that no gym can provide. It’s a time when we trade our “Vibes and Insha’Allah” for “Prayer and Discipline.”

The beauty of this coincidence is the communal spirit. You see Christians reminding their Muslim friends about Iftar times, and Muslims respecting the solemnity of their Christian brothers. It’s a season where “hunger” becomes a bridge rather than a barrier. We are all united by the realization that life is more than just “chopping.” We are detoxing our souls, recalibrating our priorities, and remembering that the same God who provides the food also provides the strength to wait for it.

Key Take-Home Points for the Fasting Season

Hydration is a Holy Duty: When you can drink water, drink it like a camel. Your brain needs it for those Thursday meetings.

Lessons to Carry into the Feast

Empathy over Everything: Use your hunger to remember those who don’t have a choice in the matter. Let the fast lead to charity.

As we wind down this edition, I want to salute everyone currently on this journey. Whether you are counting down to the sunset or counting down to Easter, you are doing a great work. You are proving that your spirit is the boss of your body.

So, hold on tight. The “hunger” is temporary, but the growth is permanent. Keep your spirit high and your temper low. May your prayers be answered and your Iftar/Sunday meals be legendary.

See you next Thursday—hopefully with a little more weight in our spirits and a little less “long-throat” in our eyes!