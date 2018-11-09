Top 7 Foods You Should Never Keep Inside Your Deep Freezer

Your deep freezer is a great tool for preserving food items. But some people erroneously think that just about every kind of food can be preserved in a freezer. They couldn’t be more wrong!

The following Top 7 food items should never be kept in a freezer because doing so may actually present a health hazard:

#1: Potatoes:

Potatoes have a high water content, so after being stored in the freezer, you could be left with a mushy, soft potato. Potatoes are best kept in a cool, dry place. If you really want to freeze them, you should try cooking them first.

#2: Fried Foods:

Foods that were fried will lose their crunchy taste if you put the leftovers in the freezer. The best advice is to eat all of your fried food in one go or fry only the quantity that you can eat.

#3: Eggs In Their Shells:

You should never keep eggs that are still in their eggs in the freezer. The water content inside the egg expands when frozen. This can cause the outer shell to crack, thereby rendering it vulnerable to bacteria. If you want to freeze your eggs, always take them out of the shell, mix until well blended and then put in the freezer.

#4: Cooked Rice and Pasta:

Freezing cooked rice and pasta is never a good idea. It becomes mushy and flavourless. In the end, you will have no choice than to throw it away!

#5: Raw Fruits:

Any fruit that has a high water concentration, like pawpaw, oranges and watermelon will not survive the freezer because the water inside quickly allows them to become mushy.

#6: Vegetables:

Vegetables like cucumber, tomatoes and salad greens are a clear no-no, because, just like fruits, they also contain a lot of water.

#7: Dairy Products:

Dairy products should never be kept in the freezer because it forces the enzymes in the dairy to separate. If you do not want your milk, yoghurt and cheese to become watery, do not put it in the freezer.