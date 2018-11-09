DJ Cuppy’s New Music Video Gets Funny Reactions on Twitter

November 10, 2018
DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, has released a new video. But the reactions that it triggered certainly were not what she was expecting.

She announced the release of the video, CHARGED UP on Friday, via a tweet, asking her Twitter followers to click on a link

But no sooner she broke the news, than a flood of unpleasant commentaries followed.

Sandie with an E said:

That Chemical Boy said:

Omobolaji said:

Yet another comment by Hello, I cum in peace:

Charged Up is the second video by Cuppy to generate adverse reactions. The first one, #Werk, featuring Skuki, was also condemned by music fans.

