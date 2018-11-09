DJ Cuppy’s New Music Video Gets Funny Reactions on Twitter

DJ Cuppy, billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, has released a new video. But the reactions that it triggered certainly were not what she was expecting.

She announced the release of the video, CHARGED UP on Friday, via a tweet, asking her Twitter followers to click on a link

But no sooner she broke the news, than a flood of unpleasant commentaries followed.

Sandie with an E said:

Dj cuppy abeg this should be the last pic.twitter.com/NAlvCUl3iU — Sandie with an E (@Sis4sandie) November 9, 2018

That Chemical Boy said:

DJ Cuppy sounds like speed darlington

Which one is them go hear word pic.twitter.com/ndcY3AvpeF — That Chemical Boy 🤞 (@OG_Samuel_jnr) November 9, 2018

Omobolaji said:

The money DJ Cuppy is using for this music video she should comman give me to use it to start my business. It will be more profitable mehn. — OMOBOLAJI 👑 (@Pinkbee_) November 9, 2018

Yet another comment by Hello, I cum in peace:

DJ Cuppy woke up in Speed Darlington ‘s body I can’t believe that it’s Freaky Friday — Hello, I Cum in peace💦 (@MaxxyFire) November 9, 2018

Charged Up is the second video by Cuppy to generate adverse reactions. The first one, #Werk, featuring Skuki, was also condemned by music fans.