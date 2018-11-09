DJ Cuppy’s New Music Video Gets Funny Reactions on Twitter

DJ Cuppy, billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, has released a new video. But the reactions that it triggered certainly were not what she was expecting.
She announced the release of the video, CHARGED UP on Friday, via a tweet, asking her Twitter followers to click on a link
New jam “CHARGED UP” x @Masterkraft_ is out now! ⚡️🎶🔋 Go and CUPPY dat! Link: https://t.co/vfAGRoOYoT ✨⭐️ #ToCuppyThisTune pic.twitter.com/HbQxH9QbMV
But no sooner she broke the news, than a flood of unpleasant commentaries followed.
Sandie with an E said:
Dj cuppy abeg this should be the last pic.twitter.com/NAlvCUl3iU
That Chemical Boy said:
DJ Cuppy sounds like speed darlington
Which one is them go hear word
Omobolaji said:
The money DJ Cuppy is using for this music video she should comman give me to use it to start my business. It will be more profitable mehn.
Yet another comment by Hello, I cum in peace:
DJ Cuppy woke up in Speed Darlington ‘s body
I can’t believe that it’s Freaky Friday
Charged Up is the second video by Cuppy to generate adverse reactions. The first one, #Werk, featuring Skuki, was also condemned by music fans.