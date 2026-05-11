Tinubu arrives in Nairobi for Africa forward summit on investment, development

Key points

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Nairobi for the Africa Forward Summit focused on investment and sustainable development

The summit is co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tinubu is expected to hold bilateral and multilateral engagements aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic partnerships across Africa.

Main story

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Nairobi early Monday to participate in the Africa Forward Summit, a high-level gathering focused on investment, innovation, and sustainable development across the African continent.

According to a statement issued in Nairobi by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the presidential aircraft landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at about 12:18 a.m. local time.

Tinubu was received by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, alongside Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Isaac Parashina, senior Kenyan government officials, and members of Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in Nairobi.

The Africa Forward Summit, co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, brings together African leaders, policymakers, investors, development institutions, and global stakeholders to deliberate on economic growth, innovation, infrastructure development, and strategic continental partnerships.

Tinubu’s participation at the summit is expected to reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to promoting African unity, deepening regional economic cooperation, and advancing strategic partnerships aimed at accelerating sustainable development and infrastructure expansion across the continent.

The summit is expected to focus on key issues including economic transformation, digital innovation, trade integration, climate resilience, infrastructure financing, and practical solutions designed to enhance long-term prosperity throughout Africa.

During the summit, the Nigerian president is expected to engage in bilateral and multilateral meetings aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic relations with African nations and international development partners.

The presidency said Tinubu’s attendance reflects the administration’s commitment to promoting African-led solutions to continental challenges while advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda through strategic diplomacy, investment partnerships, and international cooperation.

Accompanying the president are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu; the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Other members of the delegation include the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

Also on the delegation are Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, Mrs Omotenioye Majekodunmi, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Ayodele Oke, alongside senior government officials involved in diplomacy, climate policy, and investment promotion.

The issues

African economies continue to face mounting challenges linked to infrastructure deficits, climate change, limited industrialisation, unemployment, and constrained access to development financing.

Stakeholders say stronger regional cooperation, increased intra-African trade, and strategic investment partnerships are critical to unlocking the continent’s economic potential and reducing dependence on external markets.

Nigeria’s participation in continental investment and development forums also comes amid ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment, improve trade relations, and strengthen its leadership role within Africa.

What’s being said

The Nigerian presidency says the summit provides an opportunity for Nigeria to deepen diplomatic relations, attract investment, and contribute to discussions on Africa’s long-term development priorities.

Development experts believe the forum could strengthen collaboration between African governments and international partners in areas such as infrastructure, climate resilience, digital innovation, and trade expansion.

Observers also say the summit reflects increasing efforts by African leaders to pursue home-grown solutions to economic and development challenges facing the continent.

What’s next

President Tinubu is expected to participate in high-level discussions, policy dialogues, and strategic meetings throughout the summit.

Nigeria may also pursue new bilateral agreements and investment partnerships in sectors including agriculture, technology, infrastructure, climate action, and maritime development.

Outcomes from the summit are expected to shape future regional cooperation initiatives and economic partnerships across Africa and beyond.

Bottom line

President Tinubu’s participation in the Africa Forward Summit underscores Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic influence, promote regional cooperation, and attract strategic investments aimed at driving sustainable development across Africa.